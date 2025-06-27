Lakeridge shares 2024-25 athletic honors Published 2:48 pm Friday, June 27, 2025

The 2024-25 school year was a great one for Lakeridge athletics.

And Pacer seniors led the way to that success.

Here’s a brief snapshot of senior-led Lakeridge success in the just-completed school year.

The Lakeridge football team finished third in the Three Rivers League and advanced to the Class 6A state quarterfinals.

The Lakeridge boys soccer team won the TRL and advanced to the 6A quarterfinals.

The Lakeridge girls cross country team took second at district, and later, third at state, led by 6A senior champion Chloe Huyler and fourth-place senior finisher Hannah Huyler.

The Lakeridge girls water polo team won both TRL and 6A state titles, with senior Sydney Brandvold named TRL Player of the Year and all-tournament first team.

The Lakeridge boys swim team won the TRL title, and later, placed sixth at state.

The Lakeridge girls swim team won the TRL title, and later, placed fourth at state.

Pacer senior Chloe Huyler won 6A state titles in the 1,500 meters and 3,000 meters.

The Lakeridge boys lacrosse team and its 17 seniors won the TRL title, and later, the OHSLA state championship.

Lakeridge seniors Jessica Paulsen and Victoria Babitskaya won the TRL girls tennis doubles title.

In response, Lakeridge showered its seniors with awards and honors at the conclusion of the 2024-25 school year. Here’s a list of the Pacers’ end-of-season honors.