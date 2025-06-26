National jazz magazine recognizes Lakeridge senior Elaina Stuppler for musical composition Published 2:42 pm Thursday, June 26, 2025

Lakeridge High School senior Elaina Stuppler could count award-winning trombonist, composer and vocalist to her achievements by the age of 16.

Now, heading toward her last year of high school, she has added three new musical accomplishments to her resume.

As her role as Young Artist in Residence at All Classical Radio Portland comes to an end this summer, Stuppler was recognized by DownBeat Magazine, a national jazz publication, with the Outstanding Composition Award for the large ensemble high school division, and was one of eight winners for the National Alliance for Musical Theatre Songwriting Challenge for her song “Second Chances.”

“I was inspired to come up with this character and plot line when I was actually listening to All Classical Radio, and there is a piece by Mozart, and it got me wondering if he had any siblings because living up to someone like Mozart would be very challenging. I found out he had a sister, an older sister named Maria Anna, and she was incredibly talented,” said Stuppler.

Her piece is sung from the perspective of Maria Anna and expresses her frustrations with being overshadowed by her younger brother simply because she’s a woman.

“I wrote my musical about her life and I just want to make sure that her story is told, because it’s so important to bring those prominent female musicians and composers out of the shadows,” said Stuppler.

The eight National Alliance for Musical Theatre student composers all traveled to New York to work with a Broadway orchestrator and performer. The performances of the songs took place June 16.

“I was definitely a huge musical theater fan,” said Stuppler. “And just being in all the shows and learning the music, I was always so obsessed with just listening to the CDs and the scores over and over.”

The experience, then, was special.

“The first song that I heard, I just started bawling because it was so cool to hear it in the live room by the artists that just made everything come together,” she said. “Beforehand, we heard the demos of everyone’s (songs), just playing piano and their voice. But then it was really cool to hear it all come together and watch them transform into something else.”

This summer, Stuppler is excited to head to Los Angeles, where she will attend Grammy Camp for screen scoring.

“I think a big similarity in my writing styles for those genres is I really like to include a lot of energy in my pieces. I think a big part of my works is very rhythm- and groove-based. So, I always just want to be able to dance to the music or feel the rhythm of the piece, no matter what genre it is,” Stuppler said.

The camp is held at Evergreen Studios, which was built in 1940 as a large recording studio for orchestras. At Evergreen, the scores for “Back to the Future,” “When Harry Met Sally,” “The Blues Brothers” and countless others were recorded.

“I’m just very excited; there’s been some cool people who have recorded there, so it’s going to be very surreal to be in the space,” Stuppler said.