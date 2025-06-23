Oregon Democratic state Rep. Hòa Nguyễn returns to House following cancer diagnosis Published 4:24 am Monday, June 23, 2025

Nguyễn did not say Friday the extent to which she had recovered or for how long she would return to the chamber

Rep. Hòa Nguyễn, D-Portland on Friday returned to the Oregon House in her first official public appearance since announcing she was undergoing treatment for advanced cancer in February.

“I felt like I have a second chance at life now, by some miracle, whatever, all the prayers and affirmations really help,” she said on the House floor on Friday, surrounded by many of her colleagues and staff wearing face masks. “I think it’s the community, it’s all of you here and the support that really, really pushed me through.”

The representative comes back to the Legislature at a critical moment for Oregon Democrats, who are working with slim margins in both legislative chambers to pass a transportation package in the face of staunch opposition from Republicans and some Democrats concerned about the tax increases and scope of the proposed measure. In its latest form, the proposal would raise an estimated $14.6 billion over the next 10 years. Any tax increases require 36 votes, and Democrats need Nguyễn if they’re not able to sway any Republicans.

Nguyễn’s seat came under the spotlight in February after she revealed that she was beginning chemotherapy treatments for stage 4 cancer, an explanation for why she had already missed weeks of legislative business. A stage 4 diagnosis is the most intense stage of cancer, when the disease has spread to other parts of the body and is harder to treat.

During her remarks, Nguyễn thanked her colleagues for the courtesies they had extended to her aunt, brother and sister when they were recognized on the House floor in May. She called herself “a fighter” and said she is ready to get back to work at some point, but didn’t say for how long she would return or the extent to which she had recovered.

Nguyễn was excused for the House’s afternoon session on Friday.

“She is taking the session day by day at this point, and we’re focused on her health above anything,” said a spokesperson for the House Majority Office in a Friday statement.

Nguyễn in a February statement said her staff would provide critical constituent services, vowing to continue her efforts to address chronic absenteeism and improve child care access.

She previously served as vice chair of the House Early Childhood and Human Services Committee and a member of the House Education Committee and Ways and Means subcommittee on education, but Speaker Julie Fahey gradually removed her from those rules during her treatment.