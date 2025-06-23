OPINION: Kudos to Lake Oswego Festival of the Arts for persevering through rain Published 9:01 am Monday, June 23, 2025

Accolades to the team at the Lakewood Festival of the Arts as a community lesson of responding strongly and rapidly during a true storm of adversity. Festival Director Natalie Wood, Lakewood Center Executive Director Andrew Edwards and artist coordinator Jan Rimmerman as well as scores of volunteers, artists and attendees kept going through the rain of this year’s Festival. Thank you for keeping this community treasure going through every weather challenge that June can bring and welcoming our residents and visitors.

Liz Hartman

Lake Oswego Chamber of Commerce