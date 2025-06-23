Lake Oswego community enjoys Juneteenth event
Published 9:56 am Monday, June 23, 2025
The city of Lake Oswego celebrated Juneteenth with music, food, speeches and community during an event at Millennium Plaza Park Sunday, June 22.
The event included a keynote address from Taylor Stewart of the Oregon Remembrance Project, performances by Sebe Kan and Aaron Nigel Smith, the singing of the Black National Anthem by Arietta War, remarks from Lake Oswego City Councilor Massene Mboup and more.
Juneteenth marks the l day that the last American slaves realized they were free in 1865.
