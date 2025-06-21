Developer for Stafford Road housing project in Lake Oswego submits plans to city Published 5:00 am Saturday, June 21, 2025

Following an extensive community engagement process, the developer of a housing project at the Bethlehem Christian Preschool and former church on Stafford Road has submitted initial plans to the city of Lake Oswego for review.

Ken Allen’s plans include 53 housing units across 11 subdivided lots, with 29 being cottage units and 24 additional one-to-and-three-story homes for the site at 17979 SW Stafford Road.

“This variety of housing types aims to increase housing diversity and affordability in Lake Oswego, supporting a broader demographic, including families, individuals, and those seeking aging-in-place options,” development manager Carolina Alilat wrote via email.

Allen submitted a subdivision/planned development overlay and modification for conditional use application to the city June 10, with a Development Review Commission process likely to follow.

Alilat said the development will have more open space than what is required by the city and an integrated pedestrian circulation system.

Further, she said that “the architecture of the homes will align with Lake Oswego’s architectural traditions, offering varied elevations while maintaining a unified, cohesive neighborhood identity. Landscape design will intentionally integrate outdoor spaces, where landscaping enhances the overall experience, reinforcing the character of the community and supporting a strong connection between people and place.”

Allen held a series of community meetings to help inform plans for the project and had initially considered some of the units to be affordable housing but scrapped that idea, instead opting for a variety of market-rate housing types.