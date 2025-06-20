‘Go play:’ Fourth of July events are coming up in Lake Oswego and Wilsonville Published 10:45 am Friday, June 20, 2025

Fourth of July in Lake Oswego

The city of Lake Oswego’s annual Star Spangled Celebration will start Thursday, July 3 and continue all day Friday, July 4. It will include a concert from the Millennium Concert Band at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 3 at Millennium Plaza Park. The parade along A Avenue will start the next day at 10 a.m. and feature participation from many local organizations. Finally, there will be a concert and laser show from 8-10:45 p.m. at Foothills Park.

Fourth of July in Wilsonville

The city of Wilsonville will host its own laser light show and concert on Friday, July 4, with music starting at 8 p.m. and the light show at 9:45 p.m. in Town Center Park.

Local markets

The Lake Oswego Farmers’ Market will continue June 28 and run through Oct. 4 at Millennium Plaza Park. It includes vendors selling fresh produce and other goods as well as music, activities for kids and more.

The Wilsonville Farmer’s Market at the Piazza at Villebois, located at 28957 SW Villebois Drive North, runs each Thursday through Sep. 18.

West Linn’s summer market is located in the Historic Willamette area and takes place each Wednesday.

Wilsonville DEI Speaker Series

Former Oregon state Rep. Teresa Alonso Leon will “speak in celebration of Immigrant Heritage Month,” according to the city of Wilsonville website, at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 26 at the Wilsonville Public Library.

Korean War event

Later this month, Wilsonville residents will be able to commemorate the Korean War’s outbreak 75 years after North Korea invaded South Korea. The event at the Oregon Korean War Memorial in Town Center Park will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 28. It will honor the anniversary of the war’s beginning on June 25, 1950, and involve guest speakers as well as a wreath ceremony honoring those who died in the war.