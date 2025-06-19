Lake Oswego council adjusts budget due to increased parks and recreation costs

Published 12:00 pm Thursday, June 19, 2025

By Corey Buchanan

Lake Oswego City Hall is pictured here. (Staff file photo)

With expenses for projects coming in higher than anticipated, the Lake Oswego City Council approved a supplemental budget adjustment that will provide $2 million more in funding for the parks and recreation department during a meeting Tuesday, June 17.

The city adjusted the department’s budget from $34,971,564 to $36,971,564, with the additional expenditure coming from contingencies. The extra costs primarily relate to the buildout of the new Lake Oswego Recreation & Aquatic Center, which came in $1.3 million more expensive than previous projections. The center is now open.

“Some of the projects the Parks and Recreation Department have been working on are coming in a little higher than originally budgeted two years ago. This is a trend the City has seen on most of its projects during this high inflation construction environment,” the staff report reads.

The city also approved a $700,000 increase in the fire department’s budgets related to the costs of wildland firefighting across the state and minor budget changes related to tennis class programming.

 

 

You Might Like

Print Article