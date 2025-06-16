Published 12:11 pm Monday, June 16, 2025

Phyllis Laurie Arnold

September 3, 1931 – May 31, 2025

Phyllis Laurie Arnold known to friends and family as Phyl or Grammy passed away peacefully on the morning of May 31, 2025 at the age of 93-3/4. She was surrounded by her family.

Phyl was one of a kind; even though she had a twin, Mary Lou Hilker, who she is survived by in California. She was born to Frederick and Helene Jibbes in Montclair, New Jersey on September 3, 1931 – 9 minutes after her twin. She had two older sisters Dorothy and Muriel who preceded her in death.

Phyllis was raised in Montclair, graduated from Montclair High School and attended the University of Delaware before becoming a flight attendant for TWA in 1952. She worked for TWA during the golden era of flying – serving Howard Hughes, Sammy Davis Jr. and many others on her cross country flights. She trained for TWA out of Kansas City International Airport (KCI) and flew out of hubs at ORD, LAX and SFO. She lived on the West Coast, mostly in the PNW, for the rest of her life.

On December 29, 1956, Phyllis married the love of her life, Lewis Arnold, in Hollywood. They had three children – Eric, Paul and Ellen. In addition to her flying career, she was a homemaker, volunteer at the kids’ schools, worked for HeadStart, the IRS and represented Cook Travel in French Polynesia and the Cook Islands to travel agencies in the PDX area. In her later years, she was affectionately known as the Senior Sports Babe – following “THE” tennis, the Trail Blazers, the Seahawks and the Mariners and could talk about them all. Phyl and Lew were both active members of Emmanuel Presbyterian Church since the mid-60’s.

Phyl was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Lew and beloved son Paul as well as her older sisters. She is survived by her children Eric (Geri) and Ellen; Paula Gill (Paul’s life partner) and Phyl’s brown-eyed daughter, Lisa Greene; twin sister Mary Lou; grandchildren Emily Macias (Eric), Sarah George (Tommy) and Gillian Arnold; great grandchildren Bode George and Olivia Jane Macias and two more on the way; sister-in-law Judy Perry (Arvin) and many nieces and nephews.

The family is grateful for the wonderful care and love Mom received from Tabita and her caregivers at the Mayflower Adult Care Home over the past 2 1/2 years. She received the highest level of care from nurses, doctors and Gracious Care Hospice. Mom was sharp as a tack and lived a full life right up to the end – thanks to all for your help along the way!

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 PM, Sunday, June 22, at Emmanuel Presbyterian Church, 19200 Willamette Dr., West Linn, OR 97068. All are welcome!