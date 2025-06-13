Lake Oswego to celebrate Juneteenth at local park Published 9:13 am Friday, June 13, 2025

The city of Lake Oswego will celebrate the day that the final American slaves knew that they were free during a Juneteenth event from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, June 22 at Millennium Plaza Park.

The celebration will include a keynote address from Taylor Stewart of the Oregon Remembrance Project, the singing of the Black National Anthem by Arietta Ward and performances by Sebe Kan and Aaron Nigel Smith. There will also be tunes from DJ Ambush & Morgan Jones among other attractions.

“Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, the day when the last enslaved people in the U.S. learned of their freedom—more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. This day serves as a time for reflection, education, and celebration of Black history and achievement,” the city website reads.

The event will also include food vendors like Biscuits & Gravy and Kona Ice as well as participation from groups like Respond to Racism, Oregon Black Pioneers, Coalition of Black Men, the Lake Oswego School District and Lake Oswego United Church of Christ.