Seniors lead Lakeridge boys lacrosse to state title Published 4:03 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025

Lakeridge seniors Charley Nauheim (left) and Alex Sly come together to celebrate their team's 10-9 win over Jesuit in the OHSLA state championship game at Ida B. Wells High School on Saturday, June 7. (Miles Vance) Lakeridge senior Kellan Aird rallies his team during its 10-9 win over Jesuit in the OHSLA state championship game at Ida B. Wells High School on Saturday, June 7. (Miles Vance) Lakeridge fans celebrate during the Pacer boys lacrosse team's 10-9 win over Jesuit in the OHSLA state championship game at Ida B. Wells High School on Saturday, June 7. (Miles Vance)

They were big.

They were influential.

They were successful.

And they squeezed every last drop out of their final high school season.

“They” are the senior members of the Lakeridge boys lacrosse team and they just flat crushed it in 2025.

The Pacers’ senior class – 16 members strong – went 21-1 in the just-completed spring season, going unbeaten to win the Three Rivers League title, putting together a 12-1 record in its tough-as-nails non-league schedule, and most importantly, winning four straight times in the Oregon High School Lacrosse Association state playoffs, a run capped by the Pacers’ 10-9 win over top-ranked Jesuit in the ’25 state championship game.

The Pacers’ senior class included: goalie Nolan Darcy, defender Charley Nauheim, defender/midfielder Sam Pottmeyer, attack Davis Reardon, midfielder Charlie Coyne, midfielder Sean McCarty, midfielder Kellan Aird, midfielder Alex Sly, midfielder Spencer Walkenhorst, attack Liam Brown, midfielder Taran Joshi, defender Kelley Lamb, defender/midfielder Logan Coyne, faceoff specialist Cash Groves, defender Tristan Martin and defender/midfielder Colin Fratzke.

“We had a very large group of seniors this year and they’ve all put in their time over the last four years, and to see them get this victory was really special,” said Lakeridge coach Curt Sheinin.

The Pacers – their most recent state championship came in the COVID-impacted 2021 season, while they won their last traditional title in 2013 – knew they’d been part of something special in 2025.

“We’ve worked for this so hard every single day since freshman year, and even before that in eighth grade,” Nauheim said. “We’ve been playing together, working out – all the boys – every day and it paid off.”

“I’ve been looking forward to this since freshman year,” Reardon said. “I wouldn’t trade this team for the world. These are my boys and my brothers for life.”

“As soon as I heard about (being named OHSLA Player of the Year), I did not care about it,” Lamb said. “It’s very thoughtful and all, but I would much rather have a state championship with my brothers than anything else.”

In response to their efforts, the Pacers were showered with awards for their senior season. Here’s a look at each of the team’s all-league and all-state players and their 2025 stats.

Davis Reardon: first team attack, 54 goals, 19 assists, 31 ground balls, 14 caused turnovers

Tristan Martin: second team LSM – 19 goals, 3 assists, 89 ground balls, 48 caused turnovers

Cash Groves: first team face-off – 75% win percentage, 3 goals, 105 ground balls

Kelley Lamb: first team defense, All-American – 58 ground balls, 50 caused turnovers, 1 assist

Charley Nauheim, second team defense – 4 goals, 1 assist, 45 ground balls, 30 caused turnovers

Ryan Wallace: first team defense, All-American – 4 goals, 2 assists, 69 ground balls, 49 caused turnovers

Kellen Aird: first team midfield – 34 goals, 17 assists, 24 ground balls, 5 caused turnovers

Nolan Darcy: first team, All-American – 68% save percentage, gave up only 56 goals in 22 games,

2.5 goals against per game average

“A number of these seniors have been with us for four years, and they just basically continued to grow and to get better and to mature,” Sheinin said, adding that the key to Lakeridge’s success this spring was “just strength at every position. From goalie through the defense, through attack, through the midfield, through defensive middies, through faceoff, we didn’t really have a weakness.”