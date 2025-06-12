OPINION: Lake Oswego should not exclude those who need housing the most Published 1:33 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025

Well, here we are again. We all have been aware — and for a very long time — that the cost of housing in Oregon has been almost prohibitive. Many of us who have lived in Lake Oswego for decades could not now afford to buy our own homes. We’ve laid down roots and both appreciated the beauties and amenities and tried to contribute to its healthy growth. We are privileged to live in a blessed environment: It is not a privilege to live here.

We have also been moved — sometimes by a stick — to participate in providing affordable housing understanding that there is a regional need and we had more than enough to share. There is mutual benefit for a community to consist of a broad strata of people — rich, poor, middle class; young, old, families with children, retirees; healthy, ill, abled, disabled; various ethnicities, various faiths, mixed and none; wise and less wise — at least at times. Like an extended family.

As part of that participation, we are asked to include some people who need supportive services. If someone is assaultive or a recent sex offender or in some other way a danger to him/her self or others, the person might not fit the criteria for this kind of housing with this kind of service. But they being excluded because maybe they can be annoying periodically? Doing odd things now and again? Not looking or acting “touchingly poor but honest”? Isn’t this really a sign that the services need to be reevaluated? Adapted?

In other words, do we really want to eliminate housing for some people who need it most? I hope not.

Theresa Kohlhoff is a Lake Oswego resident and former city councilor.