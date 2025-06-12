Lakeridge’s Noah Tishendorf hits the road to West Virginia Published 12:49 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Lakeridge's Noah Tishendorf switched his college football commitment to West Virginia on Tuesday, June 10. (Courtesy West Virginia Athletics) 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Lakeridge's Noah Tishendorf switched his college football commitment to West Virginia on Tuesday, June 10. (Miles Vance)

Lakeridge’s Noah Tishendorf has been hitting the Three Rivers League hard for two years now.

And he’s getting ready to hit it again in his upcoming senior season on the Pacers’ football team.

But a year from now, Tishendorf is going to hit the road.

Tishendorf, a 6-foot-3, 255-pound tight end/defensive lineman, announced on Tuesday, June 10, that he had switched his college commitment from Oregon State to West Virginia.

In explaining his decision, Tishendorf said that West Virginia was the best fit for his upcoming college football career.

“The staff made it home,” he said. “(Head coach Rich Rodriguez and assistant Jeff Casteel) are highly successful coaches, but also great people, which is what really makes Morgantown a special place. Coming from Oregon, I feel like the staff really makes it feel like a home away from home.”

Like Tishendorf, Lakeridge coach Spencer Phillips believes that the move to West Virginia will be a good one.

“West Virginia is a great fit for him because of the defensive structure that they play,” Phillips said. “Noah will be able to play in a hybrid defensive and outside linebacker role. This is completely different from what Oregon State wanted him to play.”

Tishendorf said he is looking forward to playing in Morgantown, and believes he might be able to play right away.

“Coaches told me they aren’t recruiting me to sit the bench and they want me to compete for a spot right away and that’s a very real possibility,” he said. “They don’t want me to redshirt at all.”

As a junior, Tishendorf made his presence felt in a big way, helping the Pacers go 7-3 overall and reach the Class 6A state quarterfinals. Along the way, he notched 20 tackles for loss and 10 sacks.

Now, with his college commitment finalized, Tishendorf said he feels good about being able to focus on his final season at Lakeridge.

“I feel very relieved going into the season not worrying about finding the (right) place for me anymore,” he said. “I want to win a state championship this year with my brothers and dominate every game.”

Phillips said he expects big things from his big senior.

“His greatest strength is his physical ability,” Phillips said. “(And) as one of our best players, he is easily the hardest working so he’s a great example for everyone.”