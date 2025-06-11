Photos: Lake Oswego Middle School eighth-graders cross Country Club Road and head toward high school Published 4:00 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

1/7 Swipe or click to see more (Mac Larsen / Lake Oswego Review) 2/7 Swipe or click to see more A family dinosaur waits for the parade to begin. (Mac Larsen / Lake Oswego Review) 3/7 Swipe or click to see more The 8th-graders are led by a LOFD fire engine. (Mac Larsen / Lake Oswego Review) 4/7 Swipe or click to see more The 8th-graders arrive.(Mac Larsen / Lake Oswego Review) 5/7 Swipe or click to see more Country Club Road is blocked by LOPD. (Mac Larsen / Lake Oswego Review) 6/7 Swipe or click to see more Parents yell for photos. (Mac Larsen / Lake Oswego Review) 7/7 Swipe or click to see more At the end of the balloon crossing, the 8th-graders are welcomed to LOHS. (Mac Larsen / Lake Oswego Review)

Every year, on the last day of school, the eighth-grade class from Lake Oswego Middle School cross Country Club Road to literally, and symbolically, transition from middle school to high school. They’re welcomed by the administrators of Lake Oswego High School to get their first experience as a Laker.

Even while their school facility is rebuilt on top of the hill, the Lake Oswego High School class of 2029, crossed the road beneath two balloon archways to applause and enthusiastic cheers from the Lake Oswego community.

Congrats to the graduates!