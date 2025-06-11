Photos: Lake Oswego Middle School eighth-graders cross Country Club Road and head toward high school

Published 4:00 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

By Mac Larsen

(Mac Larsen / Lake Oswego Review)

Every year, on the last day of school, the eighth-grade class from Lake Oswego Middle School cross Country Club Road to literally, and symbolically, transition from middle school to high school. They’re welcomed by the administrators of Lake Oswego High School to get their first experience as a Laker.

Even while their school facility is rebuilt on top of the hill, the Lake Oswego High School class of 2029, crossed the road beneath two balloon archways to applause and enthusiastic cheers from the Lake Oswego community.

Congrats to the graduates!

