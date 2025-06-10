Pools for Lake Oswego’s recreation center to open next week Published 2:25 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

The Lake Oswego Recreation & Aquatic Center has been open for well over a month but the city government was waiting for final approval from the Oregon Health Authority before it could allow visitors into its competitive and recreational pools.

However, the city now has an opening date for this centerpiece of the new center: Monday, June 16.

The center includes a 12-lane competitive pool, and a 4,500 square-foot recreational pool with a slide and play features. Other features of the facility that are already open include a gymnasium, fitness rooms, locker rooms and more.