Some Lake Oswego schools will close early due to heat Published 12:51 pm Monday, June 9, 2025

Early this morning, the Lake Oswego School District alerted the Lake Oswego community that six schools would close early due to anticipated high indoor temperatures.

The schools – Lake Oswego Middle School at Uplands, Forest Hills, Hallinan, Lake Grove, Oak Creek, and Westridge elementary schools – did not properly cool down overnight between Sunday, June 8 and Monday, June 9, the district said.

Lake Oswego Middle School will release at 1:35 p.m. and the elementary schools will release at 12:40 p.m. All schools with cooling systems will remain on their normal schedules.

“Regarding tomorrow, at this time, we do not anticipate changing the regular schedules, as the forecast indicates that the temperature will cool overnight and into Tuesday. Please plan for all regularly scheduled activities in our schools on Tuesday, June 10,” the district said in a message on Parent Square.

School bus transportation will adjust to the new early release times at the affected schools.

“Fifth-grade students on off-campus celebration trips will continue with their activities, as their destinations have adequate cooling. Bus transportation for 5th graders will be available upon their return to school between 1:30 and 2:00 p.m,” the district said in the message.

The final day of school for Lake Oswego schools is Wednesday, June 11.