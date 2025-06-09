Photos: Lake Oswego High School class of 2025 receive their diplomas

Published 9:46 am Monday, June 9, 2025

By Mac Larsen

1/21
Senior Spirit Director Charles Crandall celebrates at the end of Lake Oswego High School's commencement on Friday. (Jonathan House / Lake Oswego Review)

The tassels were turned and the caps were thrown. The Lake Oswego High School class of 2025 received their diplomas at Viking Pavilion on Thursday, June 5.

The Lake Oswego High School Wind Ensemble performed “Flourish for the Wind Band” before remarks were given by senior speakers Charles Crandell and Reese Siegel spoke to the crowd of their families, friends and classmates.

The Windjammers performed a choral rendition of “Rainbow Connection” and the selected faculty speaker, Athanasios Michaels provided guidance and reflection for the class of 2025.

Congratulations Class of 2025!

 

