Photos: Lake Oswego High School class of 2025 receive their diplomas
Published 9:46 am Monday, June 9, 2025
1/21
Swipe or click to see more
Senior Spirit Director Charles Crandall celebrates at the end of Lake Oswego High School's commencement on Friday. (Jonathan House / Lake Oswego Review)
2/21
Swipe or click to see more
Graduates get hugs after they receive their diplomas during Lake Oswego High School's commencement on Friday. (Jonathan House / Lake Oswego Review)
3/21
Swipe or click to see more
Graduates wave to friends and family during Lake Oswego High School's commencement on Friday. (Jonathan House / Lake Oswego Review)
4/21
Swipe or click to see more
Graduates look for friends and family during Lake Oswego High School's commencement on Friday. (Jonathan House / Lake Oswego Review)
5/21
Swipe or click to see more
Graduates enter Lake Oswego High School's commencement on Friday. (Jonathan House / Lake Oswego Review)
6/21
Swipe or click to see more
The LOHS Wind Ensemble plays "Flourish for Wind Band" during Lake Oswego High School's commencement on Friday. (Jonathan House / Lake Oswego Review)
7/21
Swipe or click to see more
Graduates wave to friends and family during Lake Oswego High School's commencement on Friday. (Jonathan House / Lake Oswego Review)
8/21
Swipe or click to see more
Graduates wave to friends and family during Lake Oswego High School's commencement on Friday. (Jonathan House / Lake Oswego Review)
9/21
Swipe or click to see more
Senior Class President Blake Mehrabi gives remarks during Lake Oswego High School's commencement on Friday. (Jonathan House / Lake Oswego Review)
10/21
Swipe or click to see more
Principal Kristen Colyer gives remarks during Lake Oswego High School's commencement on Friday. (Jonathan House / Lake Oswego Review)
11/21
Swipe or click to see more
Senior Speaker Reese Siegel gives remarks during Lake Oswego High School's commencement on Friday. (Jonathan House / Lake Oswego Review)
12/21
Swipe or click to see more
The LOHS Windjammers perform "Rainbow Connection" during Lake Oswego High School's commencement on Friday. (Jonathan House / Lake Oswego Review)
13/21
Swipe or click to see more
Graduates decorated their caps with messages or colleges that they were planning on attending during Lake Oswego High School's commencement on Friday. (Jonathan House / Lake Oswego Review)
14/21
Swipe or click to see more
Senior Speaker Charles Crandall gives remarks during Lake Oswego High School's commencement on Friday. (Jonathan House / Lake Oswego Review)
15/21
Swipe or click to see more
Faculty Speaker Athanasios Michaels gives remarks during Lake Oswego High School's commencement on Friday. (Jonathan House / Lake Oswego Review)
16/21
Swipe or click to see more
Graduates throw their caps into the air after at the end of Lake Oswego High School's commencement on Friday. (Jonathan House / Lake Oswego Review)
17/21
Swipe or click to see more
Graduates sing the Alma Mater at the end of Lake Oswego High School's commencement on Friday. (Jonathan House / Lake Oswego Review)
18/21
Swipe or click to see more
Graduate Karin Bradshaw gives a hug after receiving a diploma during Lake Oswego High School's commencement on Friday. (Jonathan House / Lake Oswego Review)
19/21
Swipe or click to see more
Graduate Rowan Drucker gives a hug after receiving a diploma during Lake Oswego High School's commencement on Friday. (Jonathan House / Lake Oswego Review)
20/21
Swipe or click to see more
Graduate Connor Ramsey gives a hug after receiving a diploma during Lake Oswego High School's commencement on Friday. (Jonathan House / Lake Oswego Review)
21/21
Swipe or click to see more
Graduate Roark Smith gives a hug after receiving a diploma during Lake Oswego High School's commencement on Friday. (Jonathan House / Lake Oswego Review)
The tassels were turned and the caps were thrown. The Lake Oswego High School class of 2025 received their diplomas at Viking Pavilion on Thursday, June 5.
The Lake Oswego High School Wind Ensemble performed “Flourish for the Wind Band” before remarks were given by senior speakers Charles Crandell and Reese Siegel spoke to the crowd of their families, friends and classmates.
The Windjammers performed a choral rendition of “Rainbow Connection” and the selected faculty speaker, Athanasios Michaels provided guidance and reflection for the class of 2025.
Congratulations Class of 2025!