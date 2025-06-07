Slideshow: Lakeridge-Jesuit Boys Lacrosse
Published 10:47 pm Saturday, June 7, 2025
1/72
Swipe or click to see more
The Lakeridge boys lacrosse team beat Jesuit 10-9 in the OHSLA state championship game at Ida B. Wells High School on Saturday, June 7. (Miles Vance)
2/72
Swipe or click to see more
The Lakeridge boys lacrosse team beat Jesuit 10-9 in the OHSLA state championship game at Ida B. Wells High School on Saturday, June 7. (Miles Vance)
3/72
Swipe or click to see more
The Lakeridge boys lacrosse team beat Jesuit 10-9 in the OHSLA state championship game at Ida B. Wells High School on Saturday, June 7. (Miles Vance)
4/72
Swipe or click to see more
The Lakeridge boys lacrosse team beat Jesuit 10-9 in the OHSLA state championship game at Ida B. Wells High School on Saturday, June 7. (Miles Vance)
5/72
Swipe or click to see more
The Lakeridge boys lacrosse team beat Jesuit 10-9 in the OHSLA state championship game at Ida B. Wells High School on Saturday, June 7. (Miles Vance)
6/72
Swipe or click to see more
The Lakeridge boys lacrosse team beat Jesuit 10-9 in the OHSLA state championship game at Ida B. Wells High School on Saturday, June 7. (Miles Vance)
7/72
Swipe or click to see more
The Lakeridge boys lacrosse team beat Jesuit 10-9 in the OHSLA state championship game at Ida B. Wells High School on Saturday, June 7. (Miles Vance)
8/72
Swipe or click to see more
The Lakeridge boys lacrosse team beat Jesuit 10-9 in the OHSLA state championship game at Ida B. Wells High School on Saturday, June 7. (Miles Vance)
9/72
Swipe or click to see more
The Lakeridge boys lacrosse team beat Jesuit 10-9 in the OHSLA state championship game at Ida B. Wells High School on Saturday, June 7. (Miles Vance)
10/72
Swipe or click to see more
The Lakeridge boys lacrosse team beat Jesuit 10-9 in the OHSLA state championship game at Ida B. Wells High School on Saturday, June 7. (Miles Vance)
11/72
Swipe or click to see more
The Lakeridge boys lacrosse team beat Jesuit 10-9 in the OHSLA state championship game at Ida B. Wells High School on Saturday, June 7. (Miles Vance)
12/72
Swipe or click to see more
The Lakeridge boys lacrosse team beat Jesuit 10-9 in the OHSLA state championship game at Ida B. Wells High School on Saturday, June 7. (Miles Vance)
13/72
Swipe or click to see more
The Lakeridge boys lacrosse team beat Jesuit 10-9 in the OHSLA state championship game at Ida B. Wells High School on Saturday, June 7. (Miles Vance)
14/72
Swipe or click to see more
The Lakeridge boys lacrosse team beat Jesuit 10-9 in the OHSLA state championship game at Ida B. Wells High School on Saturday, June 7. (Miles Vance)
15/72
Swipe or click to see more
The Lakeridge boys lacrosse team beat Jesuit 10-9 in the OHSLA state championship game at Ida B. Wells High School on Saturday, June 7. (Miles Vance)
16/72
Swipe or click to see more
The Lakeridge boys lacrosse team beat Jesuit 10-9 in the OHSLA state championship game at Ida B. Wells High School on Saturday, June 7. (Miles Vance)
17/72
Swipe or click to see more
The Lakeridge boys lacrosse team beat Jesuit 10-9 in the OHSLA state championship game at Ida B. Wells High School on Saturday, June 7. (Miles Vance)
18/72
Swipe or click to see more
The Lakeridge boys lacrosse team beat Jesuit 10-9 in the OHSLA state championship game at Ida B. Wells High School on Saturday, June 7. (Miles Vance)
19/72
Swipe or click to see more
The Lakeridge boys lacrosse team beat Jesuit 10-9 in the OHSLA state championship game at Ida B. Wells High School on Saturday, June 7. (Miles Vance)
20/72
Swipe or click to see more
The Lakeridge boys lacrosse team beat Jesuit 10-9 in the OHSLA state championship game at Ida B. Wells High School on Saturday, June 7. (Miles Vance)
21/72
Swipe or click to see more
The Lakeridge boys lacrosse team beat Jesuit 10-9 in the OHSLA state championship game at Ida B. Wells High School on Saturday, June 7. (Miles Vance)
22/72
Swipe or click to see more
The Lakeridge boys lacrosse team beat Jesuit 10-9 in the OHSLA state championship game at Ida B. Wells High School on Saturday, June 7. (Miles Vance)
23/72
Swipe or click to see more
The Lakeridge boys lacrosse team beat Jesuit 10-9 in the OHSLA state championship game at Ida B. Wells High School on Saturday, June 7. (Miles Vance)
24/72
Swipe or click to see more
The Lakeridge boys lacrosse team beat Jesuit 10-9 in the OHSLA state championship game at Ida B. Wells High School on Saturday, June 7. (Miles Vance)
25/72
Swipe or click to see more
The Lakeridge boys lacrosse team beat Jesuit 10-9 in the OHSLA state championship game at Ida B. Wells High School on Saturday, June 7. (Miles Vance)
26/72
Swipe or click to see more
The Lakeridge boys lacrosse team beat Jesuit 10-9 in the OHSLA state championship game at Ida B. Wells High School on Saturday, June 7. (Miles Vance)
27/72
Swipe or click to see more
The Lakeridge boys lacrosse team beat Jesuit 10-9 in the OHSLA state championship game at Ida B. Wells High School on Saturday, June 7. (Miles Vance)
28/72
Swipe or click to see more
The Lakeridge boys lacrosse team beat Jesuit 10-9 in the OHSLA state championship game at Ida B. Wells High School on Saturday, June 7. (Miles Vance)
29/72
Swipe or click to see more
The Lakeridge boys lacrosse team beat Jesuit 10-9 in the OHSLA state championship game at Ida B. Wells High School on Saturday, June 7. (Miles Vance)
30/72
Swipe or click to see more
The Lakeridge boys lacrosse team beat Jesuit 10-9 in the OHSLA state championship game at Ida B. Wells High School on Saturday, June 7. (Miles Vance)
31/72
Swipe or click to see more
The Lakeridge boys lacrosse team beat Jesuit 10-9 in the OHSLA state championship game at Ida B. Wells High School on Saturday, June 7. (Miles Vance)
32/72
Swipe or click to see more
The Lakeridge boys lacrosse team beat Jesuit 10-9 in the OHSLA state championship game at Ida B. Wells High School on Saturday, June 7. (Miles Vance)
33/72
Swipe or click to see more
The Lakeridge boys lacrosse team beat Jesuit 10-9 in the OHSLA state championship game at Ida B. Wells High School on Saturday, June 7. (Miles Vance)
34/72
Swipe or click to see more
The Lakeridge boys lacrosse team beat Jesuit 10-9 in the OHSLA state championship game at Ida B. Wells High School on Saturday, June 7. (Miles Vance)
35/72
Swipe or click to see more
The Lakeridge boys lacrosse team beat Jesuit 10-9 in the OHSLA state championship game at Ida B. Wells High School on Saturday, June 7. (Miles Vance)
36/72
Swipe or click to see more
The Lakeridge boys lacrosse team beat Jesuit 10-9 in the OHSLA state championship game at Ida B. Wells High School on Saturday, June 7. (Miles Vance)
37/72
Swipe or click to see more
The Lakeridge boys lacrosse team beat Jesuit 10-9 in the OHSLA state championship game at Ida B. Wells High School on Saturday, June 7. (Miles Vance)
38/72
Swipe or click to see more
The Lakeridge boys lacrosse team beat Jesuit 10-9 in the OHSLA state championship game at Ida B. Wells High School on Saturday, June 7. (Miles Vance)
39/72
Swipe or click to see more
The Lakeridge boys lacrosse team beat Jesuit 10-9 in the OHSLA state championship game at Ida B. Wells High School on Saturday, June 7. (Miles Vance)
40/72
Swipe or click to see more
The Lakeridge boys lacrosse team beat Jesuit 10-9 in the OHSLA state championship game at Ida B. Wells High School on Saturday, June 7. (Miles Vance)
41/72
Swipe or click to see more
The Lakeridge boys lacrosse team beat Jesuit 10-9 in the OHSLA state championship game at Ida B. Wells High School on Saturday, June 7. (Miles Vance)
42/72
Swipe or click to see more
The Lakeridge boys lacrosse team beat Jesuit 10-9 in the OHSLA state championship game at Ida B. Wells High School on Saturday, June 7. (Miles Vance)
43/72
Swipe or click to see more
The Lakeridge boys lacrosse team beat Jesuit 10-9 in the OHSLA state championship game at Ida B. Wells High School on Saturday, June 7. (Miles Vance)
44/72
Swipe or click to see more
The Lakeridge boys lacrosse team beat Jesuit 10-9 in the OHSLA state championship game at Ida B. Wells High School on Saturday, June 7. (Miles Vance)
45/72
Swipe or click to see more
The Lakeridge boys lacrosse team beat Jesuit 10-9 in the OHSLA state championship game at Ida B. Wells High School on Saturday, June 7. (Miles Vance)
46/72
Swipe or click to see more
The Lakeridge boys lacrosse team beat Jesuit 10-9 in the OHSLA state championship game at Ida B. Wells High School on Saturday, June 7. (Miles Vance)
47/72
Swipe or click to see more
The Lakeridge boys lacrosse team beat Jesuit 10-9 in the OHSLA state championship game at Ida B. Wells High School on Saturday, June 7. (Miles Vance)
48/72
Swipe or click to see more
The Lakeridge boys lacrosse team beat Jesuit 10-9 in the OHSLA state championship game at Ida B. Wells High School on Saturday, June 7. (Miles Vance)
49/72
Swipe or click to see more
The Lakeridge boys lacrosse team beat Jesuit 10-9 in the OHSLA state championship game at Ida B. Wells High School on Saturday, June 7. (Miles Vance)
50/72
Swipe or click to see more
The Lakeridge boys lacrosse team beat Jesuit 10-9 in the OHSLA state championship game at Ida B. Wells High School on Saturday, June 7. (Miles Vance)
51/72
Swipe or click to see more
The Lakeridge boys lacrosse team beat Jesuit 10-9 in the OHSLA state championship game at Ida B. Wells High School on Saturday, June 7. (Miles Vance)
52/72
Swipe or click to see more
The Lakeridge boys lacrosse team beat Jesuit 10-9 in the OHSLA state championship game at Ida B. Wells High School on Saturday, June 7. (Miles Vance)
53/72
Swipe or click to see more
The Lakeridge boys lacrosse team beat Jesuit 10-9 in the OHSLA state championship game at Ida B. Wells High School on Saturday, June 7. (Miles Vance)
54/72
Swipe or click to see more
The Lakeridge boys lacrosse team beat Jesuit 10-9 in the OHSLA state championship game at Ida B. Wells High School on Saturday, June 7. (Miles Vance)
55/72
Swipe or click to see more
The Lakeridge boys lacrosse team beat Jesuit 10-9 in the OHSLA state championship game at Ida B. Wells High School on Saturday, June 7. (Miles Vance)
56/72
Swipe or click to see more
The Lakeridge boys lacrosse team beat Jesuit 10-9 in the OHSLA state championship game at Ida B. Wells High School on Saturday, June 7. (Miles Vance)
57/72
Swipe or click to see more
The Lakeridge boys lacrosse team beat Jesuit 10-9 in the OHSLA state championship game at Ida B. Wells High School on Saturday, June 7. (Miles Vance)
58/72
Swipe or click to see more
The Lakeridge boys lacrosse team beat Jesuit 10-9 in the OHSLA state championship game at Ida B. Wells High School on Saturday, June 7. (Miles Vance)
59/72
Swipe or click to see more
The Lakeridge boys lacrosse team beat Jesuit 10-9 in the OHSLA state championship game at Ida B. Wells High School on Saturday, June 7. (Miles Vance)
60/72
Swipe or click to see more
The Lakeridge boys lacrosse team beat Jesuit 10-9 in the OHSLA state championship game at Ida B. Wells High School on Saturday, June 7. (Miles Vance)
61/72
Swipe or click to see more
The Lakeridge boys lacrosse team beat Jesuit 10-9 in the OHSLA state championship game at Ida B. Wells High School on Saturday, June 7. (Miles Vance)
62/72
Swipe or click to see more
The Lakeridge boys lacrosse team beat Jesuit 10-9 in the OHSLA state championship game at Ida B. Wells High School on Saturday, June 7. (Miles Vance)
63/72
Swipe or click to see more
The Lakeridge boys lacrosse team beat Jesuit 10-9 in the OHSLA state championship game at Ida B. Wells High School on Saturday, June 7. (Miles Vance)
64/72
Swipe or click to see more
The Lakeridge boys lacrosse team beat Jesuit 10-9 in the OHSLA state championship game at Ida B. Wells High School on Saturday, June 7. (Miles Vance)
65/72
Swipe or click to see more
The Lakeridge boys lacrosse team beat Jesuit 10-9 in the OHSLA state championship game at Ida B. Wells High School on Saturday, June 7. (Miles Vance)
66/72
Swipe or click to see more
The Lakeridge boys lacrosse team beat Jesuit 10-9 in the OHSLA state championship game at Ida B. Wells High School on Saturday, June 7. (Miles Vance)
67/72
Swipe or click to see more
The Lakeridge boys lacrosse team beat Jesuit 10-9 in the OHSLA state championship game at Ida B. Wells High School on Saturday, June 7. (Miles Vance)
68/72
Swipe or click to see more
The Lakeridge boys lacrosse team beat Jesuit 10-9 in the OHSLA state championship game at Ida B. Wells High School on Saturday, June 7. (Miles Vance)
69/72
Swipe or click to see more
The Lakeridge boys lacrosse team beat Jesuit 10-9 in the OHSLA state championship game at Ida B. Wells High School on Saturday, June 7. (Miles Vance)
70/72
Swipe or click to see more
Lakeridge sophomore Colby Owen throws his helmet at the end of his team's 10-9 win over Jesuit in the OHSLA state championship game at Ida B. Wells High School on Saturday, June 7. (Miles Vance)
71/72
Swipe or click to see more
The Lakeridge boys lacrosse team beat Jesuit 10-9 in the OHSLA state championship game at Ida B. Wells High School on Saturday, June 7. (Miles Vance)
72/72
Swipe or click to see more
The Lakeridge boys lacrosse team beat Jesuit 10-9 in the OHSLA state championship game at Ida B. Wells High School on Saturday, June 7. (Miles Vance)
Big events make for lifelong memories and — hopefully — great photos, so here’s a photo gallery of the best images from the Lakeridge boys lacrosse team’s 10-9 win over Jesuit in the OHSLA state championship game at Ida B. Wells High School on Saturday, June 7.
To see even more images from this event, click here.