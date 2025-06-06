Photos: Lakeridge High School class of 2025 receive their diplomas

Published 10:04 am Friday, June 6, 2025

By Mac Larsen

Lakeridge graduates toss their caps in the air after the end of Lakeridge High School's commencement on Thursday. (Jonathan House / Lake Oswego Review)

The tassels were turned and the caps were thrown. The Lakeridge High School class of 2025 received their diplomas at Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, June 5.

“Pomp and Circumstance” was performed by the LHS symphony orchestra as the class of 2025 filed to their seat in Rolling Hills Community Church. Remarks from LOSD Superintendent Jennifer Schiele and Lakeridge Principal Desiree Fisher.

The students were joined by Lake Oswego School District administrators and school board members. This year’s senior speakers were Chase Merrill and Mallory Ensing. The LHS Senior Choir performed “Rivers and Roads” by the Head and the Heart.

Congratulations Class of 2025!

 

