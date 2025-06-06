Photos: Lakeridge High School class of 2025 receive their diplomas
Published 10:04 am Friday, June 6, 2025
Lakeridge graduates toss their caps in the air after the end of Lakeridge High School's commencement on Thursday. (Jonathan House / Lake Oswego Review)
Lakeridge graduates walk out of the venue to the applause of faculty after the end of Lakeridge High School's commencement on Thursday. (Jonathan House / Lake Oswego Review)
Lakeridge teacher and honorary graduate John Bass congratulates graduates during Lakeridge High School's commencement on Thursday. (Jonathan House / Lake Oswego Review)
Graduate Jameleen Small celebrates with friends and family after receiving a diploma during Lakeridge High School's commencement on Wednesday. (Jonathan House / Lake Oswego Review)
Graduates settle into their seats during Lakeridge High School's commencement on Thursday. (Jonathan House / Lake Oswego Review)
The Lakeridge Senior Choir performs during Lakeridge High School's commencement on Thursday. (Jonathan House / Lake Oswego Review)
Graduate Ocean Punsalan celebrates while receiving a diploma during Lakeridge High School's commencement on Thursday. (Jonathan House / Lake Oswego Review)
The Lakeridge Senior Choir performs during Lakeridge High School's commencement on Thursday. (Jonathan House / Lake Oswego Review)
Lakeridge graduate Mallory Ensing gives remarks during Lakeridge High School's commencement on Thursday. (Jonathan House / Lake Oswego Review)
The Lakeridge Symphony Orchestra performs during Lakeridge High School's commencement on Thursday. (Jonathan House / Lake Oswego Review)
Lakeridge principal Desiree Fisher gives remarks during Lakeridge High School's commencement on Thursday. (Jonathan House / Lake Oswego Review)
Lakeridge graduate Tate Williams gives remarks during Lakeridge High School's commencement on Thursday. (Jonathan House / Lake Oswego Review)
Lakeridge graduates stand for a Flag Salute during Lakeridge High School's commencement on Thursday. (Jonathan House / Lake Oswego Review)
Graduate Jiaxi Chen celebrates shakes hands after receiving a diploma during Lakeridge High School's commencement on Wednesday. (Jonathan House / Lake Oswego Review)
The Lakeridge Symphony Orchestra performs during Lakeridge High School's commencement on Thursday. (Jonathan House / Lake Oswego Review)
Graduate Joshua Carpenter receives a diploma during Lakeridge High School's commencement on Wednesday. (Jonathan House / Lake Oswego Review)
Lakeridge honorary graduate John Bass gives remarks during Lakeridge High School's commencement on Thursday. (Jonathan House / Lake Oswego Review)
Graduate MaKayla Miller celebrates while receiving a diploma during Lakeridge High School's commencement on Wednesday. (Jonathan House / Lake Oswego Review)
The tassels were turned and the caps were thrown. The Lakeridge High School class of 2025 received their diplomas at Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, June 5.
“Pomp and Circumstance” was performed by the LHS symphony orchestra as the class of 2025 filed to their seat in Rolling Hills Community Church. Remarks from LOSD Superintendent Jennifer Schiele and Lakeridge Principal Desiree Fisher.
The students were joined by Lake Oswego School District administrators and school board members. This year’s senior speakers were Chase Merrill and Mallory Ensing. The LHS Senior Choir performed “Rivers and Roads” by the Head and the Heart.
Congratulations Class of 2025!