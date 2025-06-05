Music is a major part of the Lake Oswego Festival of the Arts Published 8:57 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

The Lake Oswego Festival of the Arts’ sensory experience of creative expression won’t just be limited to sight.

The festival has enlisted a plethora of musical acts playing anything from rock ‘n roll to blues, jazz, Americana and much more during the three-day event from June 21-23 at George Rogers Park and the Lakewood Center for the Arts.

Music curator Dan Schauffler said his goal this year was to offer performances from some of the local masters of blues and jazz, like Mel Brown and Ural Thomas. He is also excited to see Joey Altruda, whose music has appeared in shows like “Sex and the City” and “Melrose Place,” along with the Latin jazz Bobby Torres Ensemble, blues guitarist Ty Curtis, popular local band John Nilsen & Swimfish and many others.

“That is the thread through most of the weekend is the roots music, our one true art form in America, which is jazz, Latin jazz, rhythm and blues, and the blues,” Schauffler said, adding that many of the artists he picks write their own music.

Schauffler said the George Rogers Park stage provides a beautiful venue and that the Lakewood center will also have a smaller stage for artists to perform.

“It’s a lot of fun. Kids and families and everyone can dance in the grass or go hang out. It’s always 5 o’clock somewhere, so enjoy a brew. And it’s children’s day Saturday,” he said.

The concert will also be one stop on the final tour of Johnny Limbo and the Lugnuts, a popular rock band that plays music from the 1950s and ‘60s.

The band formed 47 years ago in Portland when they performed as a surprise at a party. The party was a raucous success and the eight members expanded to rock out all across Oregon for nearly a half century. The band is known for keeping the crowd energized, changing costumes, switching off between lead singers and performing tunes by The Beach Boys, Jerry Lee Lewis, The Supremes and much more.

“That keeps it fun and exciting. It’s not the same tone of the band; it’s different people singing, costuming, a little bit of choreography. It’s a show and that’s what we aim for. It’s not just playing the music; it’s something to watch as well as listen to,” said band member Jerry Hoffman.

The band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 22.

“It’s been a fantastic ride. We’ve played in so many places, in front of so many people, and we’ve been on stage with national acts that came before us. It’s been a genuinely fun, fun time,” Hoffman said.