‘Go play:’ Attend Lake Oswego art festival or Wilsonville Pride Celebration Published 10:34 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Local markets

The Lake Oswego Farmers’ Market will continue May 24 and run through Oct. 4 at Millennium Plaza Park. It includes vendors selling fresh produce and other goods as well as music, activities for kids and more.

The Wilsonville Farmer’s Market kicked off, May 29 at the Piazza at Villebois, located at 28957 SW Villebois Drive North, and runs each Thursday through Sep. 18.

West Linn’s summer market opened May 21 in the Historic Willamette area and takes place each Wednesday.

Wilsonville Garage Sale

The Wilsonville Garage Sale will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 7 in the Villebois neighborhood.

Art festival

The Lake Oswego Festival of the Arts will run from June 20-22 at the Lakewood Center for the Arts and George Rogers Park. It will include a stop-motion animation exhibit, an exhibition from renowned animator Bill Plympton, art in the park, a youth exhibit and more. For more information, visit https://lakewood-center.org/.

Juneteenth

The city of Lake Oswego will celebrate Juneteenth from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, June 22 at Millennium Plaza Park. The event will include a keynote address from Taylor Stewart of the Oregon Remembrance Project, performances by Sebe Kan and Aaron Nigel Smith and singing of the Black National Anthem by Arietta Ward, among other aspects.

The city of Wilsonville’s Juneteenth Celebration will occur from 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 19 at Town Center Park and will feature remarks from keynote speaker and writer Tai Harden-Moore, music, food and activities.

Wilsonville Pride Celebration

The Wilsonville Pride Celebration will be held from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, June 7 at the Parks and Recreation Administration Building. The event will include speakers, a Pride mural, music, storytime led by the Wilsonville Public Library and more.