A dispute over trellis and turning in fake guns: Lake Oswego’s police log Published 3:14 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

ACCIDENTS

5/23 10:00 a.m. An accident was reported near the 1200 block of Overlook Drive. No one was injured.

5/23 10:26 a.m. A hit-and-run accident was reported near Pacific Highway and McVey Avenue. No one was injured.

THEFT

5/23 5:48 a.m. A person was loitering at a Starbucks and stealing mobile orders as they came in near the 10 block of Centerpointe Drive.

5/26 7:13 a.m. Undisclosed items were reported stolen from unlocked vehicles near the 5800 block of Southwood Drive.

5/26 9:39 a.m. Customers left without paying a $104 tab near the 16300 block of Boones Ferry Road.

5/26 8:06 p.m. A garage door remote was stolen from a vehicle that was left unlocked near the 19200 block of Benfield Avenue.

FRAUD

5/23 8:45 a.m. Fraud of an undisclosed nature was reported.

5/23 10:33 a.m. Someone said they got a call from a person who was “spoofing” the LOPD records number.

5/24 8:29 a.m. A person said they got a call from someone who identified as a police sergeant and it seemed like a scam.

5/24 6:25 p.m. Someone believed their grandson had been scammed out of $320.

MISC.

5/23 9:57 a.m. A caller said they were having a “huge” wedding the next day near the 500 block of 3rd Street and worried there would be complaints about noise.

5/23 12:50 p.m. A person said a rock hit their car near a construction zone around the 2500 block of Country Club Road.

5/23 2:52 p.m. A resident said they owned a plot in the community garden at Luscher Farm and a previous owner asked them to return three trellis that they’d purchased. The resident said no, and then the trellis disappeared. They suspected the previous owner stole them.

5/23 3:21 p.m. A suspicious looking man was standing by a playground and yelling a woman’s name.

5/23 4:48 p.m. A woman was asking for money in a parking lot and refusing to leave near the 10 block of Monroe Parkway.

5/23 6:44 p.m. A person was reportedly “blasting” music and moving trash cans so other kids couldn’t use a skate park near the 18000 block of Stafford Road.

5/23 10:02 p.m. A DJ was reportedly blasting music near the 4000 block of Mercantile Drive.

5/24 2:48 a.m. A possible DUII was reported near Jefferson Parkway and Kerr Parkway.

5/24 4:39 a.m. Someone suspected that drug activity was taking place near the 17900 block of Southwest McEwan Road.

5/24 7:44 a.m. A caller believed that an adult who played soccer on the weekends at Lakeridge High School was carrying a concealed weapon in a way that was meant to intimidate someone.

5/24 10:48 a.m. Someone was heard yelling “help, please stop!” near the 300 block of 2nd Street. It turned out they were accidentally locked in a room.

5/24 12:22 p.m. A caller was worried about possible trespassing at a construction site.

5/24 12:23 p.m. A resident said they saw a drone flying near the 1700 block of Ridgecrest Drive and it seemed like “a good day to use a drone to scope out to commit a theft.”

5/24 1:33 p.m. A deer was hit by a car near Country Club Road and Uplands Drive.

5/24 2:14 p.m. Someone reported an issue with an employee who brought a dog to work, as the dog was barking.

5/24 2:46 p.m. A solicitor was selling pest control and apparently started “getting hostile” near the 1600 block of Pine Street.

5/24 6:16 p.m. A suspicious looking woman had been seen several times near the 17900 block of Kelok Road.

5/24 7:07 p.m. A caller said they saw a couple take a kayak out of the canal on private property near Bryant Road and Kelok Road, then conceal it behind foliage on the side of the road.

5/24 8:00 p.m. A possible DUII was reported near the 16800 block of Maple Circle.

5/24 9:17 p.m. Someone was apparently passed out and “drooling everywhere” near the 15500 block of Quarry Road.

5/24 9:18 p.m. Loud music with an amplifier was reported near 6th Street and Evergreen Road.

5/24 10:20 p.m. A suspicious looking vehicle was driving around near the 900 block of Devon Lane.

5/24 10:38 p.m. A man was walking up and down the street, knocking on doors and yelling near Southwest Centerwood Street and Southwest Tualata Avenue. It turned out he was “extremely intoxicated” and taken home.

5/24 11:03 p.m. Someone apparently arrived home in a loud vehicle near the 14000 block of Majestic Court.

5/24 11:07 p.m. A caller said at least four kids were trespassing on their boat, then ran away near the 100 block of Foothills Road.

5/24 11:17 p.m. A resident said their neighbors’ kids were making noise and this was an ongoing issue near the 16900 block of Lakeridge Drive.

5/24 11:22 p.m. Two people seemed drunk and said they couldn’t find their way home near Pilkington Road and Kenny Street.

5/24 12:25 a.m. A caller said two people were walking the neighborhood “celebrating Memorial Day weekend with one red Solo cup each” near Bayberry Road and Iron Mountain Boulevard.

5/25 1:31 a.m. Someone said they could hear motorcycles racing near the 10 block of Abelard.

5/25 7:42 a.m. A person was reportedly smoking marijuana and drinking a beer at a bus stop near South State Street and North Shore Road.

5/25 1:35 p.m. Someone wanted to turn firearms in at the police department. Most were fake.

5/25 4:13 p.m. A caller said they walked by people who were changing a tire near Cherry Crest Avenue and Sunny Hilly Drive, and the sidewalk was impassable. The people then started yelling at the caller for walking a dog without a leash.

5/25 5:11 p.m. A person said they were being stalked and harassed at their apartment.

5/25 6:21 p.m. Three kids were seen climbing the roof of a building near the 400 block of A Avenue.

5/25 7:25 p.m. A domestic issue was reported.

5/25 10:48 p.m. A suspicious looking person was seen walking near North State Street and Foothills Road. It was a line cook who was walking with a knife.

5/26 1:02 a.m. A DUII was reported near Kerr Parkway and Hidalgo.

5/26 4:02 a.m. A drive-thru window was smashed near the 15600 block of Boones Ferry Road.

5/26 7:34 a.m. A child custody dispute was reported.

5/26 8:16 a.m. A window was broken at a building near the 15800 block of Boones Ferry Road.

5/26 10:45 a.m. A caller said a young man rang their doorbell and looked disoriented near the 4400 block of Upper Drive.

5/26 11:09 a.m. A suspicious looking person was soliciting near the 400 block of North Shore Road.

5/26 3:34 p.m. A caller said an unauthorized person entered a property near the 100 block of E Avenue.

5/26 5:25 p.m. A DUII was reported.

5/26 8:41 p.m. People were shooting fireworks off near the 5000 block of Foothills Road.

5/26 9:05 p.m. A person said their son’s mom showed up to their apartment and they were “worried about her intentions.”

5/27 4:22 a.m. A caller said they saw two cars driving down the street and it looked like they broke into a neighbor’s car near the 10 block of El Greco. They did not actually see a break-in occur.