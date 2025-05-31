Lakeridge’s Chloe Huyler finishes on top at 6A state track Published 11:27 pm Saturday, May 31, 2025

Lakeridge senior Chloe Huyler pretty much did it all at the 2025 Class 6A state track meet.

Huyler, a Notre Dame commit, won her second straight state title in the 3,000 meters on Friday, May 30, at Hayward Field in Eugene, then came back to win her first 6A 1,500 championship on Saturday, May 31.

But that only scratches the surface of what Huyler accomplished in her final regular season meet as a Pacer.

In addition to her two wins – she was one of four two-time winners in the 2025 6A meet – Huyler also broke state meet records in both of her “Ws.” She went 9 minutes, 25.01 seconds to top the 3,000 by more than 24 seconds, then came back to blitz the field in the 1,500 and win by almost six seconds at 4:23.89.

“I think I executed,” Huyler said after the 1,500. “I wanted to go out hard and never look back. … I knew that was the only way I was (going to win).”

During her two years at Lakeridge, Huyler went unbeaten in the 3,000 and set the nation’s best time in the mile at the Oregon Relays. She was also the 6A state cross country champion in the fall of 2024.

With all that on her running resume, Huyler said she was happy with what she’d accomplished as a Pacer.

“It’s really bittersweet,” she said. “I’ve had such an amazing two years (at Lakeridge), and honestly, it feels like I’m kind of just getting started with his team because I’m so new, but I’m really excited for the future.”

Best of all, Huyler capped her Lakeridge career with a dominating – and unexpected – win in the 1,500, her final race at state. Lincoln senior Sophia Malinoski took second at 4:29.06, while Lincoln sophomore Ellery Lincoln finished third at 4:29.95.

“I think this race today is by far the best because I’ve been beaten by Ellery so many times,” Huyler said. “It feels so good to kind of get her back. I know she’s amazing and she’s going to do amazing things in the future, so to finish my senior year off on this is really, really special.”