Restaurant to serve Indian food in Lake Oswego starting next week Published 10:46 am Friday, May 30, 2025

Next week, Lake Oswego will have a new Indian restaurant to enjoy.

Zaiqa, which means “flavor” in Urdu, will open at 15158 Bangy Road on June 6. It also has locations in Portland and Wilsonville.

Owner Adnan Ali has experience in the restaurant industry and his first establishment was Saltan the Flaming Tandoor in Sherwood. His family is from Pakistan and the restaurant includes a hint of Pakistani influence, Ali said, but is mostly focused on Northern Indian-style cooking.

Some of the restaurant’s popular dishes include tikka marsala, chicken biryani, tandoori and kabobs.

“We make sure everything is perfect. We never compromise on the quality,” Ali said. “What sets us apart is our flavor.”

Ali felt Lake Oswego would be a good location in part because it seemed to him that there aren’t ample Indian food options in town.

“I think people should check it out because we bring very flavorful and good quality Indian food to this location,” he said.

For more information on Zaiqa, visit https://zaiqapdx.com/.