Published 9:43 am Friday, May 30, 2025

Glenn Eugene Chilcote

1935 – 2025

Glenn Eugene Chilcote passed away April 20th, 2025 at the age of 89 in his residence at The Springs at Lake Oswego, ending a full life as husband, father, friend and family member. Glenn was born at home to Lorene and Paul Chilcote in Lebanon, Oregon in July of 1935. The oldest of three children, Glenn graduated from Lebanon High School, then the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s of Architecture, class of 1960. He also served in the U.S. National Guard from 1958-1964.

He met and married Vivian Long in Portland, Oregon and started a family in Lake Oswego. His architectural career began as a draftsman with several small firms in Salem and Portland, eventually opening his own office in 1979. “Glenn E. Chilcote, AIA” was affixed to many small and large projects in Oregon, Washington and Montana.

In 1998, after 38 years as an architect, Glenn retired to an even busier life of volunteering, travel and church involvement. Medical Teams International, Clackamas County Money Management services, Lake Oswego Development Review Board, Structural Review Board for the City of Portland, Rotary International, Toastmasters, and the American Institute of Architects all benefited from Glenn’s influence.

He was most proud of spearheading the partnership between Lake Grove Presbyterian Church and Northwest Housing Alternatives to construct Oakridge Park, a 45 unit affordable housing project for seniors in Lake Oswego. Glenn also served in a number of offices with his church: Session Elder, Christian Education, Stewardship and Administration Commissions, Committee on Congregations for the Presbytery of the Cascades and Architect of Record for expanding the LGPC physical plant.

Glenn and Vivian traveled the world as well, touring gardens all over Europe, teaching English in China and exploring Israel to see biblical sites with Precepts Ministries. His favorite location of all was our own Oregon Coast, where the family spent many happy hours.

Vivian predeceased Glenn the spring of 2016. In the summer of 2018 Glenn and Monica Mincheff made things official with a ceremony at the same Portland church where he met Vivian all those years ago.

Glenn is survived by his two children, Brian Chilcote (Kathy) of West Chester Pennsylvania and Marie Chilcote Hibbs (Scott) of Lake Oswego; grandchildren Nolan, Shannon and Meagan Chilcote of West Chester, Pennsylvania, Jordan Hibbs of Redwood City, California, Hanna Hibbs Eastman (Stirling) of Forth Worth Texas; and great grandchildren Brady and Ella Eastman.

The family is incredibly grateful to the kindness and compassion of Serenity Hospice care over the last year. A memorial service was held on May 24, 2025 at 2:00 pm at Lake Grove Presbyterian Church in Lake Oswego, Oregon. In lieu of flowers, send donations to Lake Grove Presbyterian or Medical Teams International or a charity of your choice.