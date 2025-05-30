Lake Oswego School Board will begin new era with mix of incumbents, fresh faces Published 12:04 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

The votes were tallied and, although the official results aren’t released until later in June, the makeup of the next Lake Oswego School Board has been decided by the voters.

In a close race for position 4, Katherine Lupton beat Kasey Adler with 51.4% out of 9,308 total votes. Lupton, a former classroom teacher, is now an education professional, Lake Oswego School District parent. She’ll replace Liz Hartman on the school board as the district faces a $10 million budget shortfall.

“I am pleased with the results of the race so far,” Lupton said by email on Friday, May 23. “My lead has continued to grow throughout the week and I am very optimistic about the final outcome of the race for Lake Oswego School Board Director, Position 4. It has been a tight race. Our team ran a great campaign, and my opponent’s team ran an impressive campaign, as well. I have enjoyed meeting new friends and neighbors throughout this process, and I look forward to further community collaboration in the years to come. Being a Lake Oswego School Board Director is a great honor, and I look forward to prioritizing our Lake Oswego students in all school board decisions.”

Current board member Neelam Gupta was reelected to position 2, defeating parent Lena Elbakshish with 64% of 9,151 votes. Brian Bills was also reelected to position 3 and ran unopposed.

“I feel really lucky to serve here in Lake Oswego,” said Gupta, the day after the election. “I’m grateful that it was a competitive race in which viewpoints could be discussed, especially in the time of budget shortfalls and uncertainty.”

Kasey Adler and Lena Elbakshish did not reply to a request for comment. New school board members will be sworn in at the Monday, June 30 meeting.