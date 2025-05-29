Published 8:15 am Thursday, May 29, 2025

December 15, 1931 – April 19, 2025 – D. Fred Baldwin, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully at the age of 93 on April 19, 2025, in Tualatin, Oregon. Born in Pipestone, Minnesota on December 15, 1931, Fred lived a full and vibrant life defined by integrity, service, and deep devotion to his family and community.

Fred was married to the love of his life, Shirley Baldwin, for 73 extraordinary years. Together they built a family rooted in love, laughter, and mutual respect. He is survived by Shirley and their sons Scott (Rae) Baldwin and Mike (Krissy) Baldwin; grandchildren Suzanne (Reid) Oliver, Eric (Jamie) Baldwin, Clay Baldwin, Madison Baldwin, and Ben Baldwin; great-granddaughters Lenox and Quincy Oliver; and his brother Jim (Lou) Baldwin. He was preceded in death by his eldest son, Rick Baldwin.

Fred began his long career by working (and driving!) at the early age of 10 during WWII and continued to work well into his 80’s. A true pioneer in the residential mortgage industry, he served as CEO for at least five start-up mortgage companies, helping to shape the modern landscape of second mortgages and wholesale lending. Known for his leadership, innovation, and mentorship, Fred was a guiding force and trusted advisor to many in both business and life.

Fred proudly served his country with distinction in the US Air Force and carried the values of honor and service throughout his life. He was also a man of deep generosity, supporting numerous charitable causes including Meals on Wheels, ALS and the Lakewood Theater of the Arts. Fred brought humor and a gentle strength into every room, leaving a legacy that extended far beyond his professional accomplishments.

Outside of work, Fred embraced life fully. He loved golf especially his unforgettable round at Augusta National, where he played two holes alongside Arnold Palmer. He was an avid reader, a devoted fan of the 49ers, Giants, and Portland Timbers, and cherished his daily newspaper and glass of wine. He also enjoyed traveling the world with Shirley and generously brought the whole family on many memorable trips.

A celebration of Fred’s life will be announced by the family in the coming months. As we remember him, we take comfort in the words of a poem he held dear:

May the road rise to meet you,.

May the wind be always at your back.

May the sun shine warm upon your face,.

The rains fall soft upon your fields.

And until we meet again,.

May God hold you in the palm of His hand.