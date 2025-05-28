Published 11:58 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Marie Virginia Spada

October 31, 1931 – May 26, 2025

Marie Virginia Spada passed away peacefully in her home on May 26, 2025, surrounded by loved ones and the soothing sounds of crashing waves.

The daughter of Italian immigrants Frank and Teresa Porcelli, Marie was born on October 31, 1931, in Portland, Oregon. She attended Washington High School, where she was known for both her beauty and intelligence. A standout student, she was once featured in the local newspaper alongside a few peers as having the “Best Legs in Portland,” a fun fact that always brought a twinkle to her eye throughout her life.

Astute polyglot Marie had earned a scholarship to study in Mexico due to her exceptional proficiency in Spanish. She chose, however, to forego that opportunity to marry the love of her life and high school sweetheart, Ernie Spada Sr., on October 1, 1950. After meeting at just 13 years old, they later walked down the aisle as the last couple to be married at the Old Church at Saint Philip Neri.

Together, Marie and Ernie built a life centered around love, loyalty, and, of course, her iconic spaghetti dinners. Her culinary talents were unmatched and were famously showcased during Grandma’s Sunday dinners, where her zucchini patties became legendary family favorites.

As members of Columbia Edgewater Country Club for over 50 years, Marie and Ernie made countless cherished memories. Marie became well known at the club as a 9-Hole Club Champion, Junior Golf Chairman, and later, as a skilled crochet artist in the CECC Knitting Group.

A passionate traveler, Marie journeyed across the globe from the Vatican in Rome to the Great Wall of China. She especially treasured her adventures throughout Europe and Asia with her eldest daughter, Teresa. The two delighted in planning their trips over their beloved Thursday Night Dinners.

She shared a special bond with her son, Ernie Jr., often laughing together while gazing at the rocky shores of the Monterey Peninsula and reminiscing about his mischievous childhood antics. Marie’s fondness for golf continued with her youngest child, Charisse, whom she supported wholeheartedly from the fairways in tournaments across the county.

Marie meticulously documented her many travels in journals, capturing the joy and laughter she experienced with those she loved. Though she visited many corners of the world, her favorite destination remained her vacation home in Seaside, Oregon.

In Seaside, Marie planted deep roots, forming lasting friendships and actively participating in local politics, working tirelessly as an advocate for its residents. She enjoyed strolls along The Prom and could often be found strategically rolling balls at the Fascination tables.

Further down the coast, she and Ernie created many more memories in San Francisco and Newport Beach, California. In Newport, their favorite dining spot was The Crab Cooker, where you could often find them enjoying a meal together. Marie never missed her Friday hair appointment, always making sure to be home in time so that Ernie could have his beloved crab dinner.

Family was the heart of Marie’s life. The family she built with Ernie was her greatest pride and joy. Together, the Prom King and Queen of Washington High School class of 1949 spent 74 precious years together as husband and wife. Affectionately known by her children as the “King and Queen of WA High,” their most cherished monikers were simply “Mom” and “Dad.” She expressed endless, unconditional love and unwavering support for her children: Teresa (David), Ernie (Cheryl), and Charisse.

She was endlessly proud of her grandchildren: Marie Teresa (Derek), Marie Charisse (Timothy), Ernie III (Mackenzie), and Leo (Emilee). Marie was also blessed to know and adore her five great-grandchildren: Ella Marie, Ava Marie, Olivia Marie, Rose Marie, and Ernie IV.

She is also survived by her cherished sister, Elizabeth Piazza (Dick, deceased); her beloved brother, Frank Porcelli Jr. (Diann); and numerous nieces and nephews.

A mass in her honor will be held at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church located at 2408 SE 16th Ave. Portland, OR 97214 on Saturday, May 31. Reception to follow at Carvlin Hall.