Lake Oswego church continues its concert series Published 11:30 am Tuesday, May 27, 2025

The Lake Grove Presbyterian Church’s concert series will feature a performance of Dan Forrest’s “Requiem for the Living” at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 31 and 7 p.m. Sunday, June 1.

The songs will be performed by three of the church’s choirs, as well as musicians within the Oregon Symphony. The concert is free and will take place in the church’s sanctuary, which is spacious and designed for music. There will also be a silent auction prior to the concert and attendees may contribute to the Sanctuary Choir’s 2026 mission trip to Croatia and Slovenia.

“Requiem for the Living is a stirring celebration of life, bringing together rich choral harmonies and orchestral brilliance. With its masterful blend of modern and traditional text, this piece touches the hearts of listeners, offering solace and reflection, and ultimately embracing the beauty of human existence and life,” a press release from the church stated.