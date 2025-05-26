West Linn boys track battles to second at district Published 12:02 am Monday, May 26, 2025

Lions get ‘Ws’ from Lippert, Sauer, Stanton 4×400 relay

It’s the most wonderful time of the year.

No, no, no. Not Christmas – it’s time for the Three Rivers League district track and field meet, and yes, it was wonderful.

The TRL district meet, held Wednesday, May 21, and Friday, May 23, at Pioneer Memorial Stadium in Oregon City, saw West Linn battle to second place in the team standings with 139 points, trailing just TRL champion Oregon City’s 147. Beyond those two schools, Lakeridge placed fourth at 80 points and Lake Oswego sixth at 72.

Next up for the TRL’s best is the Class 6A state meet, set for Friday and Saturday, May 30-31, at Hayward Field in Eugene.

The Lions’ efforts at district were led by senior Ryan Lippert, who stepped up to win the 3,000 meters on May 21 with a PR of 8 minutes, 40.99 seconds, then came back to take second in the 1,500 on May 23 with another PR of 4:02.12.

“I’m really happy with it,” Lippert said. “I remember when I was a sophomore and I finished ninth (in the 3,000 at district). Ever since then, I just wanted to move up. Last year, I didn’t get to run at district because I was hurt so this is great.”

The Lions also got wins from junior Aiden Sauer in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles with a PR of 39.56, senior Warren Stanton in the high jump with a PR of 6 feet, 6 inches, and the 4×400 relay team of Sauer, sophomore Isaac Compaore, senior Peter Daniels and junior M.J. Kennybrew at 3:20.19.

Also qualifying for state for the Lions were: Daniels (fifth in the 200 at 21.87 and second in the 400 at 48.27); Compaore (second in the 300 hurdles at 40.49 and second in the high jump at 6-2.25); and senior Tristan Brester (second in the shot at 49-8).

For Lakeridge, senior Treyson Eddleman broke through to win the shot put with a PR of 49 feet, 8 inches and also won the discus with another PR of 143-10.25 inches.

“I feel extremely good about my individual performance,” Eddleman said. “Ending districts with a huge PR shows that my potential is still growing at a strong rate. (And) being able to extend my season for two events means everything to me.”

Also qualifying for state for Lakeridge were: junior Leo Berger (second in the discus at 135-10); and senior Shanko Kornachuk (second in the triple jump at 41-9.25).

The Lakers, meanwhile, were led by senior Noah Ha and his win in the pole vault with a PR of 12-5.25.

“Winning at districts and knowing that I’m headed to state is a great feeling, but what I’m even more excited about is knowing that I get to go with my fellow vaulters,” Ha said, mentioning LO senior girls champ Berit Ballew and boys senior runner-up General Sutton. “I’m incredibly grateful for this final opportunity to compete with my friends and I couldn’t ask for a better way to end my senior season.”

Also qualifying for state for LO were: senior Colin Manning (second in the 3,000 at 8:54.84); and Sutton (second in the pole vault at 11-11.25).