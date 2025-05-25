Huyler, Jensen, Williams-Downing set pace at TRL girls track Published 11:53 am Sunday, May 25, 2025

1 of 3

Next up, the TRL’s best head to the state meet

The Pacers took their shots.

So did the Lakers and Lions.

In the end, the Lakeridge girls track team finished third in the Three Rivers League district track meet with 105.83 points, while Lake Oswego took fourth at 102.5 and West Linn was fifth with 89 points. Tigard won the TRL meet – held Wednesday, May 21, and Friday, May 23, at Pioneer Memorial Stadium in Oregon City – with 134.33 points.

Next up for the TRL’s best is the Class 6A state meet, set for Friday and Saturday, May 30-31, at Hayward Field in Eugene.

The Pacers’ efforts were led by senior Chloe Huyler, who stepped up to win the 3,000 meters on Wednesday at 9 minutes, 25.23 seconds, then came back to top the 1,500 on Friday at 4:21.94.

“I’m happy with it,” Huyler said. “Honestly, it’s kind of surreal because I feel like I’m just getting started with this team so it’s definitely bittersweet, but I have a lot to look forward to next year and I’m really excited. To end it all on such a good note is really fun and really special.”

Also qualifying for state for Lakeridge were: senior Hannah Huyler (second in the 3,000 at 9:49.65 and third in the 1,500 at 4:34.69); and junior Grace Peng (second in the pole vault at 11 feet, 3.75 inches).

Lake Oswego, meanwhile, got wins from senior Cailyn Hill in the 100 meters at 12.52, and senior Berit Ballew in the pole vault with a PR of 11-9.25.

“I felt really good,” Ballew said. “I missed my entering height, which was a little nerve-racking, but after that, I got it cleaned up and it was really exciting because there was really good competition and it was a lot of fun.”

Also qualifying for state for LO were: senior Marina Turpen (second in the 100 at 12.58 and second in the 200 at 25.26); senior Sofie Howard (second in the 800 at 2:14.42); sophomore Arie Thomas (second in the 300 hurdles at 43.38); the Lake Oswego 4×100 relay team of Hill, Thomas, Turpen and freshman Matilda Foster (second at 48.44); and the 4×400 relay team of Howard, senior Ana Peters, Turpen and Thomas (second at 3:55.48).

For its part, West Linn took just fifth in the team standings, but won four times and qualified nine individuals/teams for the state meet.

The Lions were led by two-time junior winner Reese Jensen, senior javelin champion Hayden Williams-Downing, freshman 800 winner Eleanor Wyatt and their victorious 4×400 relay team.

Williams-Downing won the TRL title for the fourth straight year with a season’s best throw of 164-9, Wyatt topped the 800 at 2:13.73, while Jensen set the pace in both the 400 and 200, topping the 400 with a PR of 55.46, then coming back later to win the 200 at 25.25. In the 4×400, Williams-Downing, senior Sabrina Noce, junior Tayanah Balensifer and Jensen won at 3:54.74.

“I’m really happy. I think (the key was) just believing in myself and telling myself that I could do it,” Jensen said. “I feel like I got out well (and in the final 200), I was like ‘I’m just going to go for it.’”

Also qualifying for state for West Linn were: Wyatt (second in the 1,500 at 4:34.27); the 4×100 relay team of Jensen, Balensifer, Williams-Downing and junior Kali Daniels (third at 48.99); and freshman Kaia Jacobs (second in the shot put at 38-9 and third in the discus at 112-3).