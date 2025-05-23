Attend Lake Oswego’s annual Lobster Feed Published 8:00 am Friday, May 23, 2025

The Rotary Club of Lake Oswego and the Lakewood Center for the Arts will serve up fresh lobster during the 41st annual Lobster Feed from 5-10 p.m. Saturday, June 14 at the Lakewood center.

Organizers will cook attendees old-fashioned New England lobster dinner and funding will benefit both organizations and their charitable initiatives. Tickets must be purchased by June 2. According to the event website, the event has “raised more than $4.2 million dollars to benefit non-profit organizations, community projects, the arts and humanitarian needs in our community, state, and the world!”

For more information and to buy tickets, visit https://lorotary.ejoinme.org/lobster2025.