Website refresh: What our subscribers should expect for our brand new website design Published 10:30 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025

You may have noticed, our website has a brand new look.

Today, the Lake Oswego Review debuts a cleaner, more streamlined design, while maintaining all the content you know and love.

You’ll still have access to your favorite features, including our eEdition — an exact replica of the print version — along with tools to manage subscriptions, place classified ads, sign up for newsletters and stay up-to-date with the latest breaking news.

As we implement these changes, you may notice more frequent requests to enter your username and password. These adjustments are temporary as we fine-tune the system.

Please note: During this transition, our archives of past stories will be temporarily unavailable. We are working on moving our years of coverage to this new website. We hope to have it finished soon.

We appreciate your patience during this exciting time of transition.

If you need assistance with your digital subscription, please contact 503-620-9797 or email subscriptions@lakeoswegoreview.com.

Thank you!

Brian Monihan, publisher

brian.monihan@lakeoswegoreview.com