Oregon high school baseball state tournament bracketology 2025
Published 10:30 am Thursday, May 22, 2025
Oregon high school baseball is coming down to the wire with rankings about to freeze this week.
With that in mind, we take a look at which teams are currently in position to make the postseason if the season were to end today using the playoff qualifications outlined by the OSAA.
Class 6A is a 32-team bracket while the rest of the classifications look a little different. Class 5A will have 16 teams while 4A will use a play-in system to find its 16 teams. Class 3A is still a 20-team format and 2A/1A is still its normal 22-team field.
Rankings for 4A already froze on Monday, May 19 to allow for the play-in games to be held. Class 6A, 3A and 2A/1A will freeze on Thursday, May 22 and 5A will freeze Saturday, May 24.
For this exercise, league ties were broken first with head-to-head competition, then OSAA rankings (plus a few judgement calls from time to time).
Here’s the latest projection of what the tournament fields look like for the 6A-2A/1A baseball season.
Latest update: May 22, 11:30 a.m.
Class 6A
Autobids (3 per league)
PIL: Grant, Ida B. Wells, Lincoln
Metro: Jesuit, Sunset, Westview
Pacific: McMinnville, Sherwood, Forest Grove
Mt. Hood: Central Catholic, Clackamas, Sandy
Three Rivers: West Linn, Lake Oswego, Tualatin
Central Valley: South Salem, Sprague, West Salem
Southwest: Roseburg, Sheldon, Grants Pass
At large (11)
North Medford
South Medford
Barlow
Willamette
Nelson
Lakeridge
Tigard
Aloha
Century
Newberg
Beaverton
Next five out: McDaniel, Mountainside, Oregon City, Glencoe, Reynolds
The field
No. 32 Beaverton at No. 1 South Salem
No. 17 North Medford at No. 16 Ida B. Wells
No. 25 Tigard at No. 8 Clackamas
No. 24 Forest Grove at No. 9 Sunset
No. 28 Westview at No. 5 Sherwood
No. 21 Willamette at No. 12 Sandy
No. 20 Lake Oswego at No. 13 Sheldon
No. 29 West Salem at No. 4 Jesuit
No. 30 Century at No. 3 West Linn
No. 19 Barlow at No. 14 Grants Pass
No. 22 Nelson at No. 11 Tualatin
No. 27 Aloha at No. 6 Roseburg
No. 26 Lincoln at No. 7 McMinnville
No. 23 Lakeridge at No. 10 Grant
No. 18 South Medford at No. 15 Sprague
No. 31 Newberg at No. 2 Central Catholic
- Swapped Willamette and Lake Oswego to avoid Willamette-Sheldon league matchup.
Class 5A
Autobids
NWOC (4): Wilsonville, Canby, La Salle Prep, Hood River Valley
Midwestern (3): Thurston, Crater, North Eugene
Mid-Willamette (4): Corvallis, West Albany, Dallas, Silverton
Intermountain (3): Ridgeview, Summit, Bend
At large (2)
Putnam
Central
Next five out: Churchill, Mountain View, Hillsboro, Crescent Valley, Eagle Point
The field
No. 16 Central at No. 1 Wilsonville
No. 9 Hood River Valley at No. 8 Corvallis
No. 12 Bend at No. 5 La Salle Prep
No. 13 Dallas at No. 4 Ridgeview
No. 14 North Eugene at No. 3 Canby
No. 11 West Albany at No. 6 Summit
No. 10 Silverton at No. 7 Crater
No. 15 Putnam at No. 2 Thurston
- Swapped Putnam and North Eugene to avoid Putnam-Canby and North Eugene-Thurston league matchups.
- Swapped Silverton and Hood River Valley to avoid Silverton-Corvallis league matchup.
Class 4A (Actual results)
Autobids (2 per league)
Cowapa: Scappoose, Tillamook
Tri-Valley: Molalla, The Dalles
Oregon West: Newport, Philomath
Sky Em: Marist Catholic, Junction City
Skyline: Henley, Hidden Valley
Greater Oregon: Pendleton, La Grande
Play-in teams (third place + two at large)
St. Helens (Cowapa)
Gladstone (Tri-Valley)
Stayton (Oregon West)
Marshfield (Sky Em)
Phoenix (Skyline)
Baker (Greater Oregon)
North Bend
North Marion
Play-in field
Top four seeds host, shortest distance to travel is the No. 1 priority in seeding teams 5-8 for play-in games.
No. 8 Phoenix at No. 1 North Bend
No. 7 North Marion at No. 2 St. Helens
No. 6 Baker at No. 3 Gladstone
No. 5 Marshfield at No. 4 Stayton
Class 3A
Autobids
Special District 1 (3): Warrenton, Horizon Christian, Banks
Special District 2 (3): Burns, Vale, McLoughlin
Special District 3 (3): Blanchet Catholic, Taft, Santiam Christian
Mountain Valley (2): Sisters, La Pine
Far West (2): South Umpqua, Glide
Southern Oregon (2): Cascade Christian, North Valley
At large (5)
Lakeview
Creswell
Yamhill-Carlton
Brookings-Harbor
Pleasant Hill
Next five out: Douglas, Joseph, Umatilla, Valley Catholic, Corbett
The field
No. 16/17 winner at No. 1 Blanchet Catholic
No. 17 Brookings-Harbor at No. 16 Yamhill-Carlton
No. 9 Santiam Christian at No. 8 Burns
No. 13/20 winner at No. 4 Taft
No. 20 Banks at No. 13 La Pine
No. 12 McLoughlin at No. 5 Sisters
No. 15/18 winner at No. 2 Cascade Christian
No. 18 Glide at No. 15 Creswell
No. 10 Horizon Christian at No. 7 South Umpqua
No. 14/19 winner at No. 3 Warrenton
No. 19 Pleasant Hill at No. 14 Lakeview
No. 11 Vale at No. 6 North Valley
- Moved Burns from No. 9 to 8 as league champion.
- Swapped Pleasant Hill and Glide to avoid Pleasant Hill-Creswell league matchup.
- Swapped La Pine and McLoughlin to avoid La Pine-Sisters league matchup.
Class 2A/1A
Autobids
Special District 1 (2): Clatskanie, Knappa
Special District 2 (2): Kennedy, Country Christian
Special District 3 (3): Regis, Culver, Monroe
Special District 4 (2): Myrtle Point, Reedsport
Special District 5 (2): Umpqua Valley Christian, Oakridge
Special District 6 (3): Lost River, Illinois Valley, Crosspoint Christian
Special District 7 (4): Irrigon, Union, Grant Union, Heppner
At large (4)
St. Paul
Lowell
Portland Christian
Crosshill Christian
Next five out: Gaston, Toledo, Stanfield, Central Linn, Bandon
The field
No. 16/17 winner at No. 1 Umpqua Valley Christian
No. 17 Oakridge at No. 16 Lost River
No. 9 Reedsport at No. 8 Regis
No. 12/21 winner at No. 5 Myrtle Point
No. 21 Illinois Valley at No. 12 Lowell
No. 13/20 winner at No. 4 Kennedy
No. 20 Crosshill Christian at No. 13 Union
No. 14/19 winner at No. 3 Knappa
No. 19 Grant Union at No. 14 Country Christian
No. 11/22 winner at No. 6 Culver
No. 22 Crosspoint Christian at No. 11 Irrigon
No. 10 St. Paul at No. 7 Monroe
No. 15/18 winner at No. 2 Clatskanie
No. 18 Portland Christian at No. 15 Heppner
- Moved Regis from No. 9 to 8 as projected league champion.
- Moved Lost River from No. 18 to 16 as league champion.
- Swapped Grant Union and Portland Christian to avoid Grant Union-Heppner league matchup.