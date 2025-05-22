Missing Lakeridge Middle School student found after neighborhood search Published 10:58 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025

The Lake Oswego School District alerted the community that a Lakeridge Middle School student was reported missing and found toward the end of the school day on Wednesday, May 22.

“We understand how deeply concerning this was for everyone, and I want to provide a clear summary of what occurred and reassure you that the student is now safe with their family,” said Superintendent Jennifer Schiele in the message to the community on ParentSquare.

According to the message, the student was marked present when attendance was taken during the last class of the day, before they stepped out of the classroom with the teacher’s permission. When the student did not return to class, the teacher notified administrators who conducted a search of the building and made announcements requesting the student report to the office.

Video footage showed the student leaving the building. The district then engaged the student resource officer and Lake Oswego Police Department to search the surrounding neighborhood. Eight minutes after LOPD announced the search over the public messaging system Everbridge the student was found and reunited with their family, at approximately 5:26 p.m.

“We are grateful for the swift and coordinated response from our staff, our School Resource Officer, and LOPD, and are relieved for the safe outcome,” said Schiele.