Longtime Lake Oswego pizzeria closes Published 1:55 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025

Flying Pie Pizzeria closed its Lake Oswego location earlier this month. The pizza shop opened what was then its second location in the Mountain Park neighborhood in 2000.

“We would like to thank you for 25 years of supporting us,” the pizzeria’s management crew wrote on the window to the shop at 3 Monroe Pkwy.

Flying Pie has two locations in Portland, one in Milwaukie and another in Gresham. For more information, visit www.flying-pie.com.