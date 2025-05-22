Lake Oswego Newcomers Club donates to Hunger Fighters Oregon Published 12:27 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025

The philanthropic committee within the Newcomers Club Welcome Club of Lake Oswego recently presented a $4,000 check to Hunger Fighters Oregon, which runs the food pantry on Monroe Parkway.

The club provides opportunities for new residents to make friends and get involved in the local community and chooses a nonprofit each year to donate funds to. Hunger Fighters was the nonprofit chosen for 2024-25.

“The Newcomers Welcome Club is a social and philanthropic organization based in the Portland metropolitan area. Established over 50 years ago, we have an active membership of over 200,” the club’s website reads. “Our purpose is to provide a support network to ease the transition for newcomers moving into the area as well as returning and native Oregonians. We offer over twenty activity groups such as: area excursions, wine tasting, bridge, bunco, dinner groups, etc., which provide wonderful opportunities to develop new friendships and lasting relationships.”