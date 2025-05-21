Trolley line from Lake Oswego to Portland will reopen Published 2:15 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025

The full Willamette Shore Trolley route is reopening this weekend.

The trolley runs for 10.5 miles round trip from Lake Oswego at 311 N. State Street to Bancroft Street in Southwest Portland, but a portion of the route had been closed for years due to maintenance. The trolley will welcome riders once again on Saturdays and Sundays starting May 24.

The trolley’s roots, according to its website, include serving as a red electric train service that ran throughout the region. A consortium worked to preserve the line in the late 20th century and this resulted in the opening of the Willamette Shore Trolley.

“You will ride on a historic rail line dating from the late 1800s, the tunnel dates from 1921. At one time, electrified interurbans ran on this line from Portland to Oswego and Hillsboro, McMinnville, and Corvallis. The Vintage Trolley is a replica trolley in the style of Portland’s Council Crest cars,” the trolley website reads.

The service is also used for the festive Tinseltrown Trolley, which local families ride each December. For more information on the trolley, visit https://wst.oregontrolley.com/.