Race for Lake Oswego School Board position 4 nearly tied Published 12:49 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025

The race for the seat vacated by Liz Hartman on the Lake Oswego School Board remains too close to call based on the latest returns as of 8:45 a.m. Wednesday.

The contest between Lake Oswego parents Katherine Lupton and Kasey Adler for position 4 was one of three school board elections held on Tuesday, May 20.

As of Wednesday morning, Lupton leads with 50.5%, or 3,695 votes, and Adler has 49%, or 3,589 votes. A total of 7,319 votes have been counted.

Incumbent Neelam Gupta leads the race for position 1 with 63% of the vote. Current school board member Brian Bills ran unopposed for position 3.

The school board races focused predominantly on the district’s $10 million budget shortfall, which will result in reductions of more than 20 teachers across the district, along with student assessment scores and the upcoming proposed capital construction bond renewal.

Winners of the races will begin their four-year terms at the end of June.

Oregon election law requires an automatic recount for any election where the difference between the candidates’ votes is one-fifth of a percent or less of the total votes cast for all candidates in a given race. Oregon also allows a losing candidate 35 days to file for a recount.