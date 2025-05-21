Organization places flags by veteran grave sites at Lake Oswego cemetery Published 1:05 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025

From now through Memorial Day, American flags will sit next to the 154 veteran graves at the Oswego Pioneer Cemetery.

Members of the Tualatin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution located in Lake Oswego placed the flags there Tuesday, May 20, and they will collect them again after Memorial Day Monday, May 26.

The DAR describes itself as a nonprofit, nonpolitical organization dedicated to promoting patriotism and American history. The cemetery off Stafford Road holds veterans of the American Civil War, the Spanish-American War, World War I and II, the Korean War and the Iraq War. The DAR Tualatin chapter has placed these flags at the cemetery for about seven or eight years, chapter member Joleen Sharp said.

“(We do this) to make sure we honor all of our veterans, living and deceased. That is part of our organization is promoting patriotism and historic preservation,” Sharp said. “We want to make sure all the veterans here are remembered each year.”

For more information on the local DAR chapter, visit www.tualatindar.org.