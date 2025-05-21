Neelam Gupta leading in race for Lake Oswego School Board Published 12:20 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025

1 of 1

Neelam Gupta leads the race for position 2 on the Lake Oswego School Board with 63% of the vote based on the latest returns Wednesday morning.

The results of the May 20 special election are not yet final. So far, 7,197 votes have been counted in the race for position 2.

Gupta is currently on the Lake Oswego School Board and ran against parent Lena Elbakshish.

“I feel really lucky to serve here in Lake Oswego,” said Gupta. “I’m grateful that it was a competitive race in which viewpoints could be discussed, especially in the time of budget shortfalls and uncertainty.”

The Lake Oswego School Board race gave the community the chance to select two new board members, with current board member Brian Bills running unopposed for position 3. The other race, between Katherine Lupton and Kasey Adler for position 4, was essentially tied as of 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The school board races focused predominantly on the district’s $10 million budget shortfall, which will result in reductions of more than 20 teachers across the district, along with student assessment scores and the upcoming proposed capital construction bond renewal.

Winners of the races will begin their four-year terms at the end of June.

This story will be updated.