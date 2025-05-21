Lake Oswego’s Drew Woolworth wins Class 6A golf title Published 1:15 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Lake Oswego’s Drew Woolworth threw down.

Woolworth, a junior on the Lake Oswego boys golf team, made the Class 6A state tournament his own for a second straight year, shooting a record-tying 11-under par 133 for the two-day, 36-hole tournament to win by eight shots at the OGA Golf Course in Woodburn on Tuesday, May 20.

In the process, he helped Lake Oswego win the team title at 307, rebound from last year’s second-place finish and gave the Lakers their second title in three years.

“It’s super important (to repeat),” Woolworth said. “Coming into this tournament, I knew I was the favorite and I knew that I was kind of the person to beat, but I kept my head in the game and played my own game and hit the shots I wanted to hit.”

Woolworth, already the 2025 Three Rivers League medalist, came out hot at state, notching seven birdies on his way to an opening-round 67 and a four-shot lead over Tigard senior rival Jennings Oelke, the TRL runner-up and eventual runner-up at state.

Oelke and Woolworth went at it hard in the second round, too, racing to matching 4-under-par 32s on Tuesday’s front nine, before Woolworth pulled away to win on the back side.

“Jennings is a great dude and I loved playing with him throughout the whole season,” Woolworth said. “He’s improved a bunch and I think it’s been awesome to see that and it’s been awesome to compete with him. He was definitely the biggest competition coming in and I think he played great.”

With his win, Woolworth won by eight strokes for the second year in a row and his 133 tied the all-time state tournament record set by Crescent Valley’s David Crowell in 1995. He also became the first back-to-back big-school winner in Oregon since Lake Oswego’s Cole Madey won back-to-back titles in 2014-15.

Woolworth said that his 2025 season has been a reflection of his hard work and increasing maturity.

“I have gotten stronger and I’ve improved on things like getting more consistent,” he said. “When you get to a certain level, it’s all about consistency. Can you hit the same shot 10 times in a row with a smaller dispersion? You don’t necessarily hit the ball further or hit it straighter, you just know your game a little bit more.”

And with the challenges presented by Oelke (second at 141), Alex Yang of Westview (third at 145) and West Linn’s Cade McVicker (fourth at 146) – Oelke and McVicker each beat Woolworth once in the TRL regular season – Woolworth knew he had to be at his best.

“I know I had people trailing me that wanted to win and I really never wanted to step off gas pedal,” Woolworth said. “I thought that anybody could win this golf tournament that was in the last group today. They’re all really good players and I think that it was anybody’s tournament at the start of the day. I was just the one that came out and played the best.”