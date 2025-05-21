Lake Oswego boys wins 6A golf title; West linn fourth Published 10:35 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Let’s be honest – the TRL was the best.

The Three Rivers League’s boys golfers proved that big-time at the Class 6A state tournament, with Lake Oswego finishing first, Lakeridge taking fourth and Tigard placing fifth, and Laker junior Drew Woolworth winning the individual title for a second straight year (for more on Woolworth’s win, go to tinyurl.com/2byxuhum).

The 6A state tournament was held over 36 holes on Monday and Tuesday, May 19-20, at the OGA Golf Course in Woodburn. The complete team scoring included: Lake Oswego 609, Westview 612, Central Catholic 616, Lakeridge 618, Tigard 619, Jesuit 620, Grants Pass 627, Sherwood 628, Mountainside 628, Glencoe 629, Sheldon 642, Cleveland 644, South Medford 665, South Salem 686.

“Last year, we finished second and that was rough, so it’s just nice to get a win with the boys,” said Lake Oswego sophomore Nathan Pai, who finished 22nd in the field at 153. “All five of us on a given day can shoot under par so it’s really nice to have that support.”

“It was good that this year, the team got the win,” Woolworth said, who took top honors and tied the state tournament record at 133. “I was a little sad last year that the team didn’t win.”

In addition to Woolworth and Pai’s efforts, LO junior Jimmy Keyser took 45th at 161, junior Nate Cheriel placed 48th at 162, and senior Colin Konkol finished 65th at 169.

“It’s just been a really fun year and a fun team and a good group of people,” Pai said. “One day, if somebody didn’t play good, somebody else would step up and play really well. That’s kind of how it went all year.”

For Lakeridge, making its first team appearance since 2008, earning a state trophy proved the value of all its hard work.

“It really means everything to be able to bring a trophy back to Lakeridge,” said Pacer junior Noah Willott, who took 10th at 149. “The key to success was resilience. All of our guys, including me, had rough breaks and big numbers, but we kept going without any giving up.”

The Pacers were led at state by freshman Moses Haddad, who shot shot a sterling second-day 70 and finished seventh overall at 148.

He was followed by Willott (10th at 149), senior Rylan Smalley (34th at 157), sophomore Kyle Frank (61st at 167, and sophomore Injoon Park, 65th at 169.

“I played great I had a good mental game and it felt great finishing in the top 10 after I missed state last year,” Willott said.

Also competing at state were West Linn juniors Cade McVicker (fourth at 146) and Cade Lee (26th at 155).

“I definitely recovered well today,” McVicker said. “I had a lot of great drives, a lot of great shots and just played well overall. I was just trying to stay with Jennings (Oelke of Tigard) and Drew (Woolworth) the whole time, two of best golfers from our league and the two biggest golfers in the state.”

“I was a little upset with how I played the second day, but overall, I had a solid tournament” Lee said. “I think we have a tough league schedule and a tougher league so I think we were pretty well prepared for this.”

Lake Oswego results: 1. Drew Woolworth (JR) 67-66-133; 22. Nathan Pai (SO) 77-76-153; 45. Jimmy Keyser (JR) 81-80-161; 48. Nate Cheriel (JR) 82-80-162; 65. Colin Konkol (SR) 83-86-169.

Lakeridge results: 7. Moses Haddad (FR) 78-70-148; 10. Noah Willott (JR) 76-73-149; 34. Rylan Smalley (SR) 80-77-157; 61. Kyle Frank (SO) 83-84-167; 65. Injoon Park (SO) 80-89-169.

West Linn results: 4. Cade McVicker (JR) 74-72-146; 26. Cade Lee 76-79-155.