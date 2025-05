Lake Oswego art studio to close in June Published 2:21 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Local artist Ingrid Neuhofer Dohm is closing her gallery at Suite 459 on 2nd Street at the end of June and will show her art during the Lake Oswego Chamber of Commerce’s Third Thursday event from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, June 19.

Neuhofer Dohm’s studio, which opened in 2022, features acrylic landscape and floral paintings.