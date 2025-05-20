Lake Oswego girls golf wins second straight Class 6A title Published 11:33 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

A year ago, the Lake Oswego girls golf team broke through to win the Class 6A state championship and snap a 45-year dry stretch.

The Lakers did not have to wait nearly as long for their next title.

Lake Oswego won its second straight Class 6A crown on Tuesday, May 20, at Emerald Valley Golf Club in Creswell, shooting 627 over the two-day, 36-hole tournament to beat runner-up Sunset by two strokes.

“It means a lot to us, winning for the second year in a row with the same team as last year,” said Lake Oswego junior Hailey Lim, the Three Rivers League medalist who finished fourth at state after shooting a 3-over-par 147. “We’ve been working really hard and it definitely paid off at state this year.”

“It’s really special that we won … especially since this is my senior year,” said Laker senior Ansley Kang, who finished 12th in the field of 89 players after posting a 10-over-par 154. “We won last year and it felt super good to defend our championship title.”

Team scores: Lake Oswego 625, Sunset 627, Jesuit 641, Mountainside 682, West Linn 696, Cleveland 712, Westview 725, Sheldon 739, Grants Pass 749, Clackamas 754, McMinnville 765, Sprague 779, Tualatin 795, West Salem 831.

Following Lim and Kang’s efforts, LO junior Alexis Zou placed 15th with a 158, senior Olivia Mygrant finished 21st at 166, and junior Kennady Hottel finished 25th at 170.

“We all just tried to focus on our own games alone, which in turn helped with the nerves and adrenaline,” Lim said. “I’m super proud of not only the win today, but also our bond as a team that’s grown over these past two years.”

“I think all of us were very relaxed going into the second day,” Kang said. “I think staying calm under pressure is our team’s greatest strength, and that proved to be true during our second day at state.”

There was more greatness from the Three Rivers League’s best, too, with Lakeridge freshman Hannah Wendorf playing her way to second overall with a 3-under-par 141 in her first state tournament. She trailed only Westview sophomore state champion Melinee Udom and her 5-under-par 139.

“I went into the tournament not expecting anything, (and on) the first day, I didn’t play my best,” Wendorf said. “But I really had a comeback the last few holes and I got my foot in the door enough to try and do even better the second day. I couldn’t have asked for a better round the second day. Don’t get me wrong, there’s always things I could change, but I was super happy playing that well under so much pressure.”

West Linn, meanwhile, finished fifth in the field, its efforts led by freshman Brianna Chen (21st at 166), junior Sissi Cao (26th at 172) and senior Alyssa Riehm (26th at 172).

Lake Oswego results: 4. Hailey Lim (JR) 74-73-147; 12. Ansley Kang (SR) 74-80-154; 21. Olivia Mygrant (SR) 85-81-166; 15. Alexis Zou (JR) 77-81-158; 25. Kennady Hottel (JR) 88-82-170.

Lakeridge results: 2. Hannah Wendorf (FR) 73-68-141.

West Linn results: 21. Brianna Chen (FR) 83-83-166; 26. Sissi Cao (JR) 88-84-172; 26. Alyssa Riehm (SR) 86-86-172; 45. Grace Geyer (JR) 102-84-186; 76. Emmie Butler (JR) 113-101-214.